Editor’s Note: For accompanying table see the original article at the Source URL below. There are many factors that can contribute to stalk decline. There are both plant pathogenic causes and abiotic stresses factors that can play a role in reduced stalk integrity, such as drought and flooding. Either way, as stalk tissue becomes compromised below the main ear the stalk may become brittle or weak and be prone to lodging.

INDIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO