CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshville, NC

Randy Travis Sees His Hometown Mural for the Very First Time [Picture]

By Billy Dukes
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Randy Travis and his wife Mary became emotional during a recent trip to Marshville, N.C. The small, rural town in south central North Carolina is where the singer grew up, and a new mural shows that they haven't forgotten him. On Instagram, Travis shared a photo of in front of...

953thebear.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
95.3 The Bear

Jason Isbell’s ShoalsFest 2021 Will Bring Big ‘Reunions’ to Muscle Shoals

Reunions abound at ShoalsFest 2021. Set for Oct. 2-3 in Muscle Shoals, Ala., the event is making its return for the first time since its inaugural year in 2019, and it’ll be the first time Greenhill native Jason Isbell brings his newest album, Reunions, to his hometown since releasing the project in May of 2020 — what feels like a lifetime ago — when the COVID-19 pandemic was just three months old. The upcoming festival will also be the first time that Isbell will formally share a stage with his old band and fellow Shoals-area natives, the Drive-By Truckers. Though he’s occasionally shown up at Truckers shows as a surprise guest, and Truckers co-founder Patterson Hood has returned the favor, their full bands haven’t officially shared a bill since Isbell’s departure from the group in 2007.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Marshville, NC
Marshville, NC
Entertainment
95.3 The Bear

Taylor Swift Says She ‘Learned From the Best’ in Shania Twain TikTok Shoutout

Taylor Swift is new to TikTok, but that doesn't mean she is behind on the latest trends — quite the opposite, actually. Swift took to the social media platform late Tuesday night to post her own version of the popular "Mama Said" trend. This recent social media craze focuses around pop singer Lukas Graham's catchy "Mama Said" — TikTok users match pictures up to the song about someone that inspired them to break boundaries and live life as their true selves.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
95.3 The Bear

[Photos] Chris Stapleton Rocks the Stage in Pelham, Alabama

Concert season is in full swing in the Yellowhammer State. On Friday, Sept. 17, one of the most anticipated concerts of the year came to Alabama. Five-time Grammy Award winner and seven-time ACM Award winner Chris Stapleton hit the stage at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. Stapleton even brought guests to the party: the Marcus King Band and Yola both performed before Stapleton hit the stage.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Together Again: The Return Of The Steve & DC Morning Show

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened”. Those were my final words on the old Steve & DC Show. I was walking away from a longtime radio partnership that had incredible highs and a few lows too. A radio show that had been syndicated on 40+ radio stations, achieved record high ratings in St Louis, & even fired and rehired after a stupid on-air remark. The radio show featured a cast of crazy characters that were like family. But my own family needed me, so I packed my bags and came home to Alabama to be closer to my aging parents. More on that coming up.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy