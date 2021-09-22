Supervisors back naming bridges for Revolutionary War heroes

The bridges over the two forks of the Shenandoah River near Front Royal may soon bear the names of Revolutionary War figures. The Warren County Board of Supervisors endorsed renaming the U.S. 340-522 bridge over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River for Gen. Daniel Morgan. A second resolution supports naming the South Fork bridge for Maj. Gen. Dr. Joseph Warren, the county’s namesake, who also fought for the colonies in the Revolutionary War. The names of the bridges are subject to final approval by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.