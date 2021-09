BRATENAHL, Ohio — One person is dead and four others are hurt following a crash on Interstate 90 in Bratenahl. Few details are known at this time, but the incident shut down all eastbound lanes between Eddy Road (where the wreck occurred) and East 140th Street for a period of time. All four injured persons were taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in stable condition.

BRATENAHL, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO