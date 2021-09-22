CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Costco Unveils Pre-Made Vegan Bolognese Pasta With Plant-Based Meat

By Maxwell Rabb
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Costco just debuted a ready-made bolognese that features plant-based protein across more than 50 locations in Hawaii and the Los Angeles areas. The wholesale retailer unveiled its Chef Ayinde Howell’s Brooklyn Bolognese that features a rigatoni pasta coated by a bolognese complete with vegan beef, tomatoes, fennel, and fresh herbs. The plant-based meal is also topped with Violife’s parmesan cheese. Howell – who worked as the personal chef for the musician India. Arie developed the classic Italian dish inspired by his time living in Brooklyn, NY.

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Nearly 40% Agree This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Chicken

You might associate the words "chicken sandwich" with fast food warfare. Chains such as Chick-fil-A and Popeyes have famously entered the sandwich battle arena. But even more beef-centric brands like Burger King and McDonald's entered the fray. But what might get lost in all this fast food focus is that classic sandwich shops can be a surprisingly good option for a quick chicken sandwich on a busy day. After all, sandwiches are their bread and butter, possibly with delicious chicken wedged between two slices.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Popular Asian Fried Chicken Chain Is Opening 23 New Locations in 5 States

For years, it was known as a beloved late-night NYC spot where groups of friends would crowd in after a night at the bars. It's a favorite—fans of this restaurant know there's nothing else on the planet quite like the crunch of this hot, tender chicken, or the sweet-and-savory sauce it's coated in. But all that was just the beginning. With locations currently in over 20 states, this Korean fried chicken chain is now invading a new segment of the country. If you know, you know: If this chain is coming to a state near you, your taste buds may never be quite the same.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
vegnews.com

Costco Just Launched Vegan Rigatoni Bolognese With Dairy-Free Parmesan

This week, wholesale retailer Costco is launching vegan ready-made bolognese at more than 50 locations in the Los Angeles, CA and Hawaii areas. Chef Ayinde Howell’s Brooklyn Bolognese ($9.99) features rigatoni pasta with bolognese sauce made with vegan beef, tomatoes, fresh herbs, and a hint of fennel, and is topped with Violife parmesan cheese. The meal comes in 32-ounce trays and is available in the prepared foods section of stores.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TrendHunter.com

Upscale Plant-Based Dishes

JINYA Ramen Bar — the beloved restaurant chain renowned for its slow-cook approach to ramen for contemporary Japanese dining — recently launched new menu items made with Impossible Meat. The brand is committed to accommodating a variety of dietary needs and preferences with exceptionally flavorful dishes. Through its new collaboration...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Pizza Express goes VEGAN! Chain launches its first plant-based branch alongside the biggest-ever meat-free menu in all restaurants

Pizza Express has delighted its customers by launching its first ever vegan branch in London. The chain's new brand on The Strand will serve twists on its classic dishes including the 'American Jack' - a smoky jackfruit 'pepperoni' and tomato with the signature vegan mozzarella alternative and the 'Vegan Ad Astra' – a Quorn pizza with sweet red peppers, Cajun spice, red onion, tomato, garlic oil and vegan mozzarella alternative.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac Cheese#Mac And Cheese#Vegan Cheese#Food Drink#Chef Ayinde Howell#Brooklyn Bolognese#Italian#The Jalapeno Cheddar#Original Mac Yease#Whole Foods Market#Black Communities#The Bail Project
Arkansas Online

Plant-derived 'meat' grows in popularity

In the fall of 2018, Jenny Goldfarb suddenly had a craving for a corned beef and pastrami sandwich. For Goldfarb -- who grew up in a New York Jewish deli family -- it was the classic sandwich of her youth. But her yearning came with a hitch: She is now vegan.
AGRICULTURE
memphismagazine.com

Plant Based Heat

Ralph “RJ Groove” Johnson didn’t think he’d be getting back into the restaurant industry so suddenly. The former DJ, radio host, and nightclub owner spent most of the pandemic posting vegan recipes to social media from his studio apartment in Atlanta, and the likes started rolling in. Before he knew it, he’d signed a lease on Highland, moved back to Memphis, and opened his own vegan restaurant, Plant Based Heat.
MEMPHIS, TN
One Green Planet

8 Restaurants That No Longer Serve Meat and Turned Their Menus Vegan

Have you ever made plans for dinner with friends, only to show up to the restaurant and find the only things for you to eat are french fries and a limp side salad? Lucky for us vegans, several restaurants are going completely plant-based. Here are eight restaurants that started serving meat, dairy, and eggs, then went entirely vegan!
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
94.3 Lite FM

Vegan Meat Is Appearing on Menus 1,320 Percent More Since Pandemic Began

If you've been noticing more plant-based options on restaurant menus, it's likely because the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated public interest in healthier foods, according to new research. A report from AI platform Tastewise reveals that vegan meat substitutes present a $14 billion opportunity, concluding that plant-based meat is appearing on foodservice menus 1,320 percent more than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
FOOD SAFETY
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Whipped Creams

International coffee chain Costa Coffee has added a specialty vegan whipped cream to its menu at all 140 locations in Poland. Dubbed 'Vege Kreme,' this dairy-free whipped cream alternative is made by the European brand Flora, which is well-known for its popular vegan butter. Made with 'Flora Professional' 31 percent,...
FOOD & DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

CC's Vegan Spot Brings Delightful Plant-Based Cuisine to Princeton Heights

Princeton Heights has a new destination for vegan cuisine, thanks to Trezel Brown, the chef and owner of CC's Vegan Spot (4993 Loughborough Avenue, 314-899-9400). The restaurant, which moved from its original home in Alton, Illinois in late July, is now open at the intersections of Loughborough and Macklind avenues, serving delicious, comfort food-inspired plant-based dishes to area residents — and even those from far and wide.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Costco Shoppers Are Arguing Over This Vegan Butter

When people decide to go vegan, it means they have to cut out quite a few items from their diet, including common foods that appear just about everywhere, like eggs and butter. But luckily, Costco seems to have the answer for vegans looking for a perfect butter substitute. Some warehouses are carrying Miyokos European-style cultured vegan butter, a completely organic, dairy-free spread that is made from plant milk and contains no artificial flavors. And right now, this plant-based product is on sale for a steal at just $6.99 for a value pack of two 8-ounce blocks.
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

Bloom Plant Based Kitchen

Shortly after taking a seat at Bloom Plant Based Kitchen, I overheard a server attending to the table next to mine offer a very of-the-moment endorsement for the Wicker Park restaurant’s baja tacos: They were TikTok famous. My date and I didn’t bother to fact check the claim until after...
CHICAGO, IL
drugstorenews.com

Banza, Beyond Meat and Follow Your Heart partner on plant-based pizzas

Banza is adding some major variety to its chickpea-based pizzas. To do this, the company is partnering with Beyond Meat and Follow Your Heart on the creation of two new varieties. “Chickpeas, and more broadly beans, are one of the best foods for human health and the environment,” Brian Rudolph,...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets

With the demand for plant-based alternatives showing no signs of slowing down, Fatburger has expanded its menu to include new Impossible Chicken Nuggets. The new Impossible Chicken Nuggets Made from Plants are a meat-free take on your standard chicken nuggets. Instead chicken, the nuggets consist of a meat-free blend of ingredients that results in springy white meat-like texture and a distinct chicken flavor. The nuggets also feature a crispy breadcrumb coating on the outside, which gives them that distinctive crunch.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy