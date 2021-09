Way back in 2012, voters decided that we needed a Mexican American Cultural Center despite living in a city that is basically one huge Mexican American cultural center. You cannot walk ten feet without running into something that reminds you that you live on the border and that we are literally across the street from Mexico in certain parts of town. I was all for a new Children's Museum and the ballpark, the two other major projects in the 2012 Quality of Life bond election, but the cultural center? Not necessary and a huge waste of taxpayer money in my opinion.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO