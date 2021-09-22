CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Letters to the Editor

Sylva Herald
 4 days ago

The other day I decided to stop into a brewery after a good day with a client. I put on my mask and found a table near the open air of the bar. I ordered my usual and noticed a lone person two seats over without a mask. While I have gotten pissed as pissed can be at the folks who refuse to get vaccinated after my wife and I and millions others got vaccinated and now cause the rest of us to go back to the start of the last pandemic, my wife has gotten all over me for being in the blame game so I decided to change my ways and begin building bridges. I introduced myself and he did the same. His name was Joe Schmo and he was part of a group known as the Society To Uncover People In Denial.

www.thesylvaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

Mark Brnovich’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine is irresponsible & unprofessional

A slight majority of Arizonans are fully vaccinated, but there are still thousands of our friends and neighbors who are ending up in ICUs and dying from COVID-19 simply because they refuse to get the vaccine. This shouldn’t be happening in Arizona — or anywhere in the United States, for that matter.  The Donald Trump […] The post Mark Brnovich’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine is irresponsible & unprofessional appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Society#Lysol#Fox News
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
AOL Corp

Poll: By double digits, Americans prefer Democratic leadership on Delta, say pandemic would be worse with Trump in charge

It’s long been one of President Biden’s favorite sayings: “Don't compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative.”. Now, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Americans believe by a 16-point margin that they are better off with Biden in charge of the pandemic than they would have been with the alternative: Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy