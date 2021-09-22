Letters to the Editor

The other day I decided to stop into a brewery after a good day with a client. I put on my mask and found a table near the open air of the bar. I ordered my usual and noticed a lone person two seats over without a mask. While I have gotten pissed as pissed can be at the folks who refuse to get vaccinated after my wife and I and millions others got vaccinated and now cause the rest of us to go back to the start of the last pandemic, my wife has gotten all over me for being in the blame game so I decided to change my ways and begin building bridges. I introduced myself and he did the same. His name was Joe Schmo and he was part of a group known as the Society To Uncover People In Denial.