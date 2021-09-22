Volunteer calls go out for Public Lands Day

The United Way of Florence County held its 30th annual Day of Caring Friday with dozens of volunteers pitching in to lend a hand to area nonprofit organizations. The Day of Caring has been a staple of the United Way of Florence County for over 29 years. Primary sponsors for this year’s Day of Caring are Pepsi of Florence, Assurant, PGBA, Orr Company Inc., and Nan Ya. Organizations participating include Anderson Brothers Bank, Circle Park, the City of Florence, Clarios, Field Fastener, First Bank, First Citizens Bank, HillSouth, the Junior League of Florence, McCall Farms, Otis Elevator, Pepsi of Florence, Raldex Hospitality, Hampton Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, The Continuum, Thermoisher, West Rock, Florence Young Professionals, Assurant, and the Florence Rotary Club. Non-profits that benefited from this year’s Day of Caring were the Florence Area Literacy Council, Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee, The Salvation Army, Harvest Hope Food Bank of the Pee Dee, CARE House of the Pee Dee, Lighthouse Ministries, the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault, the Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee Area, The Naomi Project, the Lake City Boys and Girls Club, Pee Dee Speech and Hearing, the Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs, the Senior Citizens Association of Florence.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO