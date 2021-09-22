CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteer calls go out for Public Lands Day

Sylva Herald
 4 days ago

As part of the National Environmental Education Foundation’ Public Lands Day, volunteers are invited to roll up their sleeves on Saturday and make a difference. Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hosting a trail workday on the North Carolina side of the park from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Safety gear, tools and training will be provided. Pre-registration is required by contacting 497-1949 or adam_monroe@nps.gov.

