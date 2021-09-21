Yael Ron, Silverstein Properties
Head of Global Hospitality & General Manager of Residential Properties. Yael Ron joins Silverstein Properties as Head of Global Hospitality & General Manager of Residential Properties. With over 25 years of luxury hospitality experience, Yael will be responsible for overseeing Silverstein’s hospitality and residential divisions. She will also oversee Inspire, Silverstein’s holistic customer experience program. Yael previously served as Managing Director of the Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York and as General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco.www.crainsnewyork.com
