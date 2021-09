This feels like a wild fact to type, but as we approach Week 4 of the Shore Conference football season we are officially halfway through the regular season. That is a bit deceiving since the two Shore Conference pod games each team will be afforded come the third week of October aren’t officially considered conference playoff games. And a good number of teams have also played just two games, but division races are heating up and some critical games are on the horizon. This is when things really start getting fun. The landscape is beginning to take shape and matchups that may have looked benign in the preseason suddenly have a ton of juice to them.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO