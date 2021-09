Paris Saint-Germain host Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Sunday with this encounter a first major domestic test for Mauricio Pochettino and his star-studded squad. Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were unable to click against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League in midweek and the French superstar was forced off with an injury which will likely keep him out here. Meanwhile, OL won their Europa League opener away at Rangers as Peter Bosz's philosophy starts to take hold.

UEFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO