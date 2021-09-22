Stratton’s Take: UConn Football has found their QB of the future

Clemson’s upset loss to NC State Saturday night wasn’t much of a surprise if you’ve paid attention to the Tigers this year. Even Dabo Swinney knows his team is flawed. Ahead of the 2021 season, most so-called college football “experts” locked Clemson into their College Football Playoff predictions. Those same experts just happened to forget the Tigers lost an unbelievable amount of talent, particularly at quarterback and running back, from last year’s team. No team can replace players like Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne and not skip a beat.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO