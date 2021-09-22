Urbanna getting DMV Select office
By Tom Chillemi – — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) plans to locate a DMV “Select” office in Urbanna, Town Administrator Garth Wheeler told the town council during its Sept. 9 meeting. It will be located in the town hall at 45 Cross St. and allow customers to renew car and boat registrations and title motor vehicles. This satellite office will also sell hunting and fishing licenses and EZ Passes, which are used to pay tolls.www.ssentinel.com
