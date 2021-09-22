The Manning brothers broadcast was great, and it can be

What a gift that one of the smartest football broadcasting ideas in recent memory had its debut during one of the dumbest NFL games anybody has ever seen. Monday night was the first of 10 Monday Night Football games that will be called by Peyton and Eli Manning, with their version of the telecast airing on ESPN2 or streaming on ESPN+ while the main broadcast remains on regular ESPN. I probably won’t be watching that main broadcast anytime soon—it was much more fun to watch the Mannings squirm, sneer, and face-palm as the Raiders got to first-and-goal from the 1-yard line in overtime—meaning they needed to gain just a single yard on four plays to win—only to commit a false start and go backward before Derek Carr threw an interception:

