NFL

The Manning brothers broadcast was great, and it can be

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN2 had The Manning broadcast last night.Screenshot: ESPN2. Ever since Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 season, we’d been hoping for Manning to jump into the broadcast booth. His remarkable mix of analytical takes and hysterical mannerisms would make for a fantastic listening experience over NFL games. For five years, we were left empty-handed. Just two years after Eli Manning retired, ESPN decided to let the Manning brothers loose on the rest of the NFL broadcasting world… and it was glorious!

