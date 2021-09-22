What is Fan Controlled Football? FCFL teams, schedule, players &

The NFL season just ended with the Bucs winning the Super Bowl, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of football season. Just like the previous two years, there’s a new football league starting up in the week after the end of the NFL season. Two years ago it was the Alliance of American Football and last year it was the XFL. Both leagues folded prematurely (for varying reasons), but the Fan Controlled Football League is hoping for success. And considering how different their goals are, there’s a good chance they see that success.