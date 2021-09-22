CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Bureau of Land Management to Discuss Southeast Wyoming Land Exchange

thecheyennepost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office, in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Conservation Fund, is inviting the public to participate in a virtual public meeting for a proposed Southeast Wyoming Land Exchange. The meeting is to inform the public about the possibility of creating a 38,000-acre block of state and BLM administered lands that would be open for outdoor recreation opportunities. The BLM will also discuss a proposed acquisition of the 6,647-acre Mule Creek Ranch in Albany County and a pool of up to 35,231 acres of scattered federal lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management, from which lands may be selected to be sold or exchanged to complete the project.

www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Twin Falls Times-News

Bureau of Land Management extends public scoping period on proposed wind energy project

SHOSHONE — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on a commercial-scale wind energy facility that is proposed to be constructed on BLM-managed public land in southern Idaho, approximately 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Magic Valley Energy LLC, an affiliate of LS Power, is seeking authorization to construct the Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project on 73,000 acres of public land in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties. The project has the potential to generate 1,000 megawatts of wind energy.
SHOSHONE, ID
wyomingnewsnow.tv

US forest service teams up with University of Wyoming for Public Lands Day

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has partnered with multiple groups, including the University of Wyoming (UW), to hold local volunteer events on National and Wyoming Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 25. Registration for events is available online through UW Connect. Billed as the largest...
CHEYENNE, WY
kiowacountypress.net

Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters moving back to D.C. from Colorado

(The Center Square) - The U.S. Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) headquarters in Grand Junction, will be moved back to Washington, D.C., the U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) announced Friday. The bureau, which is tasked with managing over 245 million acres, mostly in Western states, will still maintain a Western...
COLORADO STATE
Billings Gazette

BLM schedules meeting on 38,000-acre SE Wyoming land deal

A 38,000-acre block of state and BLM administered lands in southeast Wyoming is being considered for a land exchange to create opportunities for outdoor recreation. The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office, in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Conservation Fund, is inviting the public to participate in a virtual public meeting on Oct. 13 to discuss the proposed Southeast Wyoming Land Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
erienewsnow.com

Bureau of Land Management headquarters to return to Washington, DC

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced her plans Friday to return the Bureau of Land Management national headquarters to Washington, DC, after it had been relocated under the Trump administration. The headquarters of the BLM -- which is part of the Interior Department and controls 245 million acres of federal lands...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Lands#Blm#The Conservation Fund#Rawlins Field Manager#Wyoming 82301
Deseret News

The Bureau of Land Management returns to D.C. What Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has to say about it

How much does a distance of 1,929 miles matter, or the fact that to get from Point A to Point B it requires a road trip of 29 hours and 51 minutes?. It turns out it matters quite a bit to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who sent a scathing letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Tuesday railing on the Biden administration’s decision to relocate the Bureau of Land Management’s national headquarters from Grand Junction, Colorado, back to Washington, D.C.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
northernexpress.com

Michigan Public Lands: Retain, Exchange, Dispose?

Since 2018, the Department of Natural Resources has been on a mission to scrutinize, with the public’s input, approximately 240,000 acres of state-owned land to determine whether those lands contribute to the department’s mission: to conserve, protect, and manage the state's natural and cultural resources for the use and enjoyment of current and future generations. The DNR working through 10 counties at a time, and right now dozens of parcels are under review in Alcona, Calhoun, Emmet, Houghton, Keweenaw, Mackinac, Macomb, Mason, Oceana, and St. Clair are under review. If you spend time hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, birding, or otherwise enjoying the outdoors on public lands in any of these counties, you’ll want to see what the DNR is recommending for them. So far, it’s looking to retain 66 percent, offer 4.8 percent to an alternate conservation partner, exchange 1.6 percent, and dispose of 27.6 percent. Have we got your attention now? View an interactive map and plan to attend one of two virtual meetings, 6pm Wednesday, Sept. 29, or 2:30pm Thursday, Sept.30. See DNR-StateLandReview@Michigan.gov to link to the map and meetings, or simply email your thoughts to DNR-StateLandReview@Michigan.gov by Oct. 8.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecheyennepost.com

BLM to Start Gathering Wild Horses on 5 HMAs in Southwest Wyoming

In support of the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) mission to sustainably manage wild horses and burros on public rangelands, the BLM Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices plan to begin gathering wild horses on or after October 7, from the Great Divide Basin, Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek, White Mountain and Little Colorado Herd Management Areas (HMAs) in southwestern Wyoming. The gather is part of the BLM’s approach to managing and protecting healthy wild horses on healthy public rangelands in balance with available water, forage, and other authorized uses of the land.
greatdaysoutdoors.com

Current Habitat Management on Public Lands

Alabama has been extremely fortunate to acquire some large tracts of land for the public-lands program. Chuck Sykes, the Director of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries in the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), realized the growing demand by public land deer and turkey hunters to have opportunities to hunt lands intensively managed for wildlife, like owners manage their private lands. So, as new public lands became available to be purchased by the Game & Fish Division, this division implemented land-management practices on these Special Opportunity Areas (SOAs) to improve them for maximum wildlife production and older-age-class animals. The DCNR also limited access to these lands through using a drawing system similar to that of the hunting permit trophy areas in western states. These strategies when used can help you improve the land you hunt, if you own the land or have the landowner’s permission to implement this habitat management plan.
POLITICS
KIVI-TV

Idaho Land Board denies Trident request to reconsider McCall land exchange proposal

BOISE, Idaho — The Board of Land Commissioners denied Trident Holdings LLC's request to reconsider its proposal during a meeting on September 21st, 2021. Trident Holdings LLC requested for the body that oversees the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), the Board of Land Commissioners to rescind the Idaho Department of Land's rejection of its proposed land exchange. Trident also asked the board to hold a contested case hearing.
BOISE, ID
Star-Tribune

DeGroot: Wyoming Public Lands Day a hard-fought victory

In 2015, a Wyoming legislator stood on the floor of the House of Representatives and spoke fervently in favor of HB209. The bill called for the transfer of federal lands to the State of Wyoming. The legislator proclaimed the only people who would oppose the bill were out of state radical environmentalists, most of whom were probably anti-hunting.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy