New details on the House Democrats’ proposed tax increases were outlined, and it’s clear that the average working American is going to be just fine. In fact, it looks like Dems, in order to “pay for” some of their major investments in child care, paid leave, public college, and more, are going for large corporations and wealthy people. The idea is to tax those who have historically had large tax exemptions and have benefited from major loopholes in order to not contribute to American society and use the hikes to help fund the proposed social safety net and climate policy infrastructure. Here’s what you need to know, and who will be affected by the tax hikes.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO