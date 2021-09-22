The multi-cloud strategy agencies need to serve citizens today, in the future
We're seeing a shift from which cloud to which workload goes to which cloud. This is really the basis of what we're talking about in terms of multi-cloud, choosing to use multiple public clouds to host your data and applications. Now, for government as an example, there's AWS gov cloud, there's Oracle's gov cloud, Microsoft Azure gov cloud, Google and IBM, and each of those clouds has its benefits. Choosing more than one avoids vendor lock-in, strengthens the security position and offers actual greater agility in the case of a particular outage.federalnewsnetwork.com
