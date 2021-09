The Detroit Lions are off to a bad start this 2021, and it appears the team wants to make a change as early as now to stop the losing and avoid another disappointing season. Dan Campbell and Co. are now 0-2 on the season after losing to the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively. While it’s easy to say that they were up against stronger teams, it doesn’t bode well for their aspirations to improve from their 5-11 record in 2020 and hopefully make the playoffs this year.

