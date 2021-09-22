NFL rookie QB’s ‘boom or bust’ watch: Week 1

Lance saw spot duty in the first game of the season against the Detroit Lions. He got in around the goal line and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass, which is, shall we say, promising. The fact that Kyle Shanahan is trying to find ways to get him incorporated is a good sign for him and his maturation. It doesn’t look like Jimmy Garoppolo is giving up that job any time soon if he’s healthy, but it’s nice to see the third overall pick in the draft getting reps in meaningful situations in game one.