This week’s Week 3 NFL Thursday Night Football DraftKings slate will not be on par with those that have come before it. Over the first two weeks of the season, we have been treated to two exciting matchups. That short streak may come to an end this week as the Carolina Panthers take on the Houston Texans. Neither of these teams has been offensively flashy and neither has more than one or two viable fantasy options to boot. To make matters worse, Houston will be without Tyrod Taylor who will give way to Davis Mills due to injury.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO