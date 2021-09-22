Oregon USDA’s Beginning Farmer Ranchers: In The Know virtual event

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 20, 2021 – Are you new to farming or ranching, or thinking about becoming a producer? The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is here to help. Oregon’s Beginning Farmer Rancher (BFR) Team and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) small farm and organic specialists are offering an opportunity to learn more about USDA programs and how they can benefit those new to farming or ranching.