Tyler Parminter
Tyler Parminter joined the student services staff in 2021 and serves as the learning services coordinator. Parminter served as a learning specialist at Ohio State for four years. His primary responsibilities were the day-to-day academic development for men’s basketball and football student-athletes. Parminter served as an assistant learning specialist at South Florida, working with football and Olympic sports, while also assisting in the development of summer bridge programming.vucommodores.com
