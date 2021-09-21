Tyler Parminter

From coast to coast and everywhere in between (especially Omaha), I enjoy seeing and meeting Commodore Nation when I travel. But I truly wish I could have flown you all to Fort Collins and squeezed you into the visiting locker room at Canvas Stadium in the moments after our football team’s victory over Colorado State. It had been a long time since those student-athletes were able to experience a locker room that felt like that, and I won’t soon forget it.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO