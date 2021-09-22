CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue Football: Wisconsin game sells out a month in advance

By STAFF REPORTS
 4 days ago
Members of the Ross Ade Brigade react after Purdue scores a touchdown to tie the game at 7 points apiece.  David Hickey | Senior Photographer

The Purdue football team's game against Wisconsin has sold out.

The team's Twitter account confirmed all available tickets for the game had been sold Wednesday afternoon, a month before the matchup is scheduled to be played.

This will be the first time the teams have met since a 45-24 Badger beatdown in Camp Randall Stadium during the 2019 season. The two were scheduled to play again in Madison during the 2020 season, but a COVID-19 outbreak in Wisconsin's locker room canceled the game.

The last time the teams played in Ross-Ade Stadium, in 2018, the Badgers escaped West Lafayette with a 3-point, triple overtime victory on a last-second rushing touchdown from running back Jonathan Taylor.

This season's game is scheduled during Family Weekend, and the event likely contributed to the demand for tickets. Most hotels around campus have been fully booked for that weekend since the summer.

The game's kickoff time and broadcast information have not yet been announced. In the meantime, Purdue's next kickoff is 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Illinois in Ross-Ade. The contest will air on the Big Ten Network.

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

