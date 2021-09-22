CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ Day Lineup Includes Marvel And Some Boba Fett On November 12th

By Campbell Clark
lrmonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday Disney revealed the content they will be covering on November 12th at Disney+ Day. That Disney+ Day lineup includes Marvel and some Boba Fett focused Star Wars. Disney announced the date for Disney+ Day weeks ago, but as yet all we had were some teases of what was to come. In terms of what fans were looking for, it’s pretty obvious. Details on upcoming MCU projects and Star Wars projects, especially The Book of Boba Fett which releases in December following the event.

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Announces Special on Disney Plus

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. A special day for the House of Mouse has a corresponding share of various specials coming in on Disney Plus which will be celebrating its second-year anniversary with a stunning line-up of various films and shows announced to becoming on the streaming platform which includes that of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett special finally stepping into the spotlight in anticipation of the arrival of the series.
What’s Happening on Disney+ Day? We Have the Full Lineup!

Remember back when Disney was hosting its most recent quarterly earnings call, and CEO Bob Chapek announced this somewhat mysterious event called “Disney+ Day,” which celebrates the two-year anniversary of Disney+?. Well, we just learned a LOT about what we can expect to be included in this event, which will...
Star Wars: The Term 'Jedi' is Problematic According to Scientific American

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The term Jedi popularized by the Star Wars franchise has always had a positive connotation amongst fans of the science-fiction epic and since the inception of the Star Wars universe back in 1977, the term has been associated with the forces of good. However, popular science magazine Scientific American begs to differ and according to one article they published just recently, the "Jedi" label is quite problematic and an "inappropriate symbol for justice work."
Oversaturation In Star Wars? Lucasfilm VP Comments

Is there oversaturation in Star Wars? If you remember that was the excuse that former Disney CEO Bob Iger gave for the Solo flop and the aftermath to The Last Jedi and beyond. However, after The Mandalorian essentially saved the franchise we have a whole host of new content on the way, mostly on Disney+, but also movies again. Speaking to The Direct recently, Lucasfilm VP of franchise content and strategy James Waugh doesn’t think there’s oversaturation in Star Wars.
Don’t Make Fun of Brian Robbins: Here’s Why Paramount’s Best Hope Is the Director of ‘Norbit’

On September 24, two weeks after her boss Jim Gianopulos lost his job as chairman and CEO of Paramount Studios to ViacomCBS president of Kids & Family Entertainment Brian Robbins, Paramount Motion Picture Group president Emma Watts followed suit. Two deeply respected executives, the best in the business, politely kicked to the curb. Of course, your greatest asset can just as easily be your biggest drawback; being “best in the business” can also make it impossible to succeed in the face of a massive paradigm shift like the one faced by ViacomCBS as it tries to create a competitive streaming platform...
Disney Has an Avengers-Sized Legal Problem (Maybe Bigger Than It Realizes)

Seven years ago, in an event both momentous and foreshadowing, Disney blinked. At the time, Disney’s Marvel unit was facing off against the estate of comic book legend Jack Kirby over whether his heirs could terminate a copyright grant and thus reclaim rights on characters including Spider-Man, X-Men, The Incredible Hulk and The Mighty Thor. And, this needs to be stressed: Disney was winning. A federal court ruled in 2011 that Kirby’s contributions as an illustrator between 1958 and 1963 were works made for hire and not eligible for termination. By 2014, the Kirby estate had taken the dispute up to...
The Phantom Menace Preview Left Original Star Wars Editor Crying in a Parking Lot

Following the revelation that iconic Star Wars editor Marcia Lucas is really no fan of the Disney sequel trilogy, describing them as "awful", further comments have now emerged showing that she pretty much hates the prequels too. In fact, Lucas felt so disheartened by 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace that it reduced her to tears, and left her wondering how George Lucas had ended up with such a shallow story considering he had such a "rich palette to tell stories with."
“Disney+ Day” — 'Shang-Chi', 'Jungle Cruise', a Boba Fett special, and more coming on November 12

Disney has declared Friday, November 12 Disney+ Day, and to celebrate, the streaming service announced it’s debuting content from its properties Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Among the launches on November 12 will be the streaming debut of the latest Marvel Studios blockbuster Shang-Chi...
How The Mandalorian Redeemed Boba Fett

Once a minor character with barely any lines, Boba Fett has become a core part of the "Star Wars" saga — thanks in no small part to the fans who fell in love with the mysterious bounty hunter. The "Star Wars Legends" books, which are no longer canon, detailed Boba's escape from the Sarlaac pit and his subsequent adventures. He was also featured in the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which was spared from the Disney-era streamlining of the franchise and remains part of the current "Star Wars" continuity.
Here Are The Details on The November 12th Disney+ Day Celebration!

On Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will host Disney+ Day, a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of the Company. Subscribers to Disney+ will be treated to new content releases across the service’s iconic brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets, along with a special presentation on Disney+ for fans with sneak peeks into what’s to come. Additionally, the service will continue to engage new audiences around the world, as Disney+ expands into new Asia-Pacific markets on November 12.
Disney CEO Reveals More Details about ‘Disney+ Day’ on November 12

Today, we learned more details about the upcoming Disney+ Day on November 12. It’s not just the streaming debut of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” There’s much more in store. That day, Disney+ will expand into new markets in the Asia-Pacific region, with the service making its...
Disney+ Day plans include new Marvel, Star Wars, Frozen and Home Alone content

The Walt Disney Company has announced that it will celebrate the second anniversary of Disney+ by designating November 12th as Disney+ Day, a global celebration which will treat subscribers to new content releases across the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star brands. “The inaugural Disney+ Day will...
Disney+ Day to feature new releases from Marvel, Star Wars, more

Disney+ is gearing up to celebrate its second birthday with new releases from Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and more as part of Disney+ Day. Get ready to ring in two years of Disney+ by curating your watch lists with all new titles to stream. On Tuesday (September 21), Disney+ announced...
Marvel Hawkeye TV series premiers November 24th on Disney+

Disney and Marvel Studios‘ have released a new trailer for the upcoming TV series Hawkeye which will be starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. The Disney Hawkeye series will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in a few months time starting on November 24th, 2021.
