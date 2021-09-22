Disney+ Day Lineup Includes Marvel And Some Boba Fett On November 12th
Yesterday Disney revealed the content they will be covering on November 12th at Disney+ Day. That Disney+ Day lineup includes Marvel and some Boba Fett focused Star Wars. Disney announced the date for Disney+ Day weeks ago, but as yet all we had were some teases of what was to come. In terms of what fans were looking for, it’s pretty obvious. Details on upcoming MCU projects and Star Wars projects, especially The Book of Boba Fett which releases in December following the event.lrmonline.com
Comments / 0