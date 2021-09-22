Justin Lee on Making a Traditional Western with Apache Junction [Exclusive Interview]

A Disappointing Western Film That's More Fitting For The Hallmark Channel. Apache Junction is an outpost of lawlessness, a haven for thieves and cold-blooded killers. The film is written and directed by Justin Lee (Badland, Swell, Big Legend). Despite the brutality and loose women, Apache Junction is the safest place to be. Outside those town lines is a guaranteed death. Big-city reporter Annabelle Angel (Scout Taylor-Compton, Halloween I & II, The Runaways) arrives to write an article on the town. She is a woman of fresh beauty and vulnerability that will easily be a target to the roughneck men in town looking for trouble. When trouble finds her, the notorious gunslinger, Jericho Ford (Stuart Townsend, Salem, Betrayal, Queen of the Damned) comes to her aid. Now Annabelle must entrust her future to a man with a deadly past. It’s not long before Jericho heads toward a tense showdown in this simple Western that unloads a short blast of action.

