3 credit factors that might affect your auto & homeowner’s insurance premiums

Different risk factors can increase how much your homeowners insurance company charges you for your policy. While you can’t control all of them — your town’s fire department rating, the age of your home, and the materials that were used to build it are all out of your hands — there are some things you can do that will change the cost of your policy, both for better and for worse. Here are a few of them.

REAL ESTATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO