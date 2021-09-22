CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week 6 Victory Formation

By DONOVAN STEWART Main Street Preps
mainstreetpreps.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestwood is the fourth Tennessee high school to have an interim head football coach this season as Orentheus Taylor has resigned. “I recently informed the administration at Westwood High School that I would be stepping down from my position as teacher and head football coach. Wins and losses tend to garner the spotlight in today's game, but I have always prided myself on being a coach that focused on building character and developing young athletes into young men,” Taylor said.

www.mainstreetpreps.com

mainstreetpreps.com

Zach’s Sumner County Pick ‘Em — Week 6

2021 Record: 20-10 Sumner County’s football slate is loaded this week as we head into Week 6 action across the Midstate. Half the county will hit the road this week, and seven of the eight schools will step out of region play to take on familiar/unfamiliar non-league foes. This week,...
FOOTBALL
mainstreetpreps.com

Tullahoma takes down Creek Wood 49-10.

Creek Wood fell to 1-4 on the season after Friday night’s loss to Tullahoma by a score of 49-10. Tullahoma quarterback Ryan Scott passed for three touchdowns and ran for another one for Tullahoma in the win. Michael Harris scored the lone touchdown for Creek Wood. Creek Wood’s current four-game...
TULLAHOMA, TN
mainstreetpreps.com

Lincoln County fires football coach Kevin Rose after just 14 games

Beating Spring Hill 21-20 in two overtimes last week gave Lincoln County its first win of the season, but it wasn’t enough to save Kevin Rose’s job. Rose has been fired as head football coach at Lincoln County after coaching just 14 games in Fayetteville. “Coach Rose was removed (Monday)...
FOOTBALL
mainstreetpreps.com

The Week 6 By The Numbers

Week 5 saw 11 Tennessee high school football coaches hit milestones, including seven who reached at least 100 career wins. 15.5: Average yards per play for Marion County in the Warriors 31-10 win over Bledsoe. Marion gained 325 yards on just 21 offensive plays in the region win. 16: Number...
HIGH SCHOOL
mainstreetpreps.com

Russell’s Week 6 Midstate HS football predictions

Last week: 9-1 Finally, a near-perfect showing. Let’s go 10-0 this week, shall we?. Lipscomb Academy and Oakland kick things off with a marquee matchup on Thursday night, and that’s only the beginning of an area slate that also includes Nashville Christian at Davidson Academy, Brentwood Academy at MBA, Wilson Central at Mt. Juliet and Pearl-Cohn at Tullahoma.
HIGH SCHOOL
mainstreetpreps.com

Harpeth Hall soccer stays undefeated with 4-0 win at Pope Prep

HENDERSONVILLE — “This could be our year,” said Harpeth Hall head coach Meggie Lucas. Harpeth Hall is now 5-0-3 following the Honeybears 4-0 win on the pitch at Pope John Paul II Monday evening. Its defense, led by keeper Mallory Thomas, has given up only four goals this season and no more than one goal per match — Hendersonville, Brentwood Academy, Father Ryan, CPA.
HIGH SCHOOL
mainstreetpreps.com

Wilson County's Week 6 prep football

The world was different in 2008. Beijing, China hosted the Summer Olympics, Senator Barack Obama was elected the 44th President of the United States and the bankruptcy of investment bank Lehman Brothers triggered a global financial crisis. Also in 2008 -- Wilson Central defeated Mt. Juliet 39-27 in football. In...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
mainstreetpreps.com

PICK 'EM: Joel's Week 6 Robertson County-area Predictions

The six area teams went a combined 4-1 last week. Jo Byrns was the only Robertson County team to lose and fell to a good Clay County team. White House, White House Heritage, Springfield and East Robertson all came out victorious over region opponents. For the first time all season,...
FOOTBALL
mainstreetpreps.com

Wilson County products shine for Bethel

McKENZIE - Two former Wilson County prep football standouts and current Bethel University starters have earned Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Player of the Week honors for the Mid-South Conference. Watertown High product Vonte Bates and former Mt. Juliet High athlete Nolan Chowbay have been cited for Defensive and Offensive recognition thanks...
FOOTBALL
mainstreetpreps.com

Pendergrass' five touchdowns lead Fairview to win over Cheatham

Fairview got on the board early and often on Friday night as the Yellow Jackets defeated Cheatham County 41-6. Fairview quarterback Kennedy Pendergrass ended the night with five passing touchdowns to three different receivers. Pendergrass helped Fairview score first as he connected with Crawford Claxton for a 20-yard touchdown to...
FOOTBALL
mainstreetpreps.com

Game guide: No. 1 Oakland vs. No. 2 Lipscomb Academy

The biggest game of the regular season will take place Thursday in Murfreesboro when Main Street Preps' No. 1 Oakland hosts No. 2 Lipscomb Academy. Here’s a guide to the game. When: Thursday, 7 p.m. Where: Oakland High School (2225 Patriot Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37130) Tickets (while available): $10 available...
MURFREESBORO, TN
mainstreetpreps.com

Stewarts Creek pulls away from La Vergne 35-13

SMYRNA- Stewarts Creek found itself in a physical battle at home against La Vergne Friday night, but the Red Hawks were up to the task in a 35-13 victory. The teams were able to keep their rivalry alive despite Stewarts Creek departing for Region 4-6A. “It means a lot (keeping...
LA VERGNE, TN
mainstreetpreps.com

Indians fourth down defense holds off Creek Wood comeback bid

Montgomery Central and Creek Wood met on Friday night as the two ground and pound offenses battled both defenses all night long in what was truly a game that came down to the wire. With a 14-7 lead around midfield, Montgomery Central kept the offense on the field to convert...
FOOTBALL
mainstreetpreps.com

Nashville Christian topples Davidson Academy behind Strickland’s big night

Attempting to tackle Nashville Christian senior Josh Strickland Jr. wasn’t a good idea on Friday night, especially if the end zone was anywhere in sight. The running back did his best Derrick Henry impression during a 42-27 win at Davidson Academy – sparing defenders by spinning away from them at times, but also trucking would-be tacklers at the goal line on at least two occasions.
HIGH SCHOOL
mainstreetpreps.com

Pope Prep wins shootout against BGA

HENDERSONVILLE — Fans in attendance for Pope John Paul II’s homecoming tilt with BGA were in for a treat Friday night as the two teams combined for 94 points, 976 yards, and 80 first downs. Outscoring BGA 28-14 in the second half, Pope Prep held on for a 59-35 final,...
HIGH SCHOOL
mainstreetpreps.com

Dominant second half carries Fairview past White House Heritage

The Fairview Yellow Jackets traveled to White House Heritage on Friday, Sept. 24 in a pivotal Region 6-3A matchup. After trailing at the half, Fairview piled on 27 unanswered points to come away with a 33-14 road victory. Layden Grant led the way for the Yellow Jackets with a big...
EDUCATION
mainstreetpreps.com

Match in the Patch win a matter of pride for East Robertson

Atlee Pond never let his team take their foot off the gas. East Robertson’s head coach disregarded his two-touchdown lead at halftime against rival Jo Byrns on Friday, Sept. 24. He cared more about his players making a statement and maintaining their intensity the rest of the way. The Indians...
FOOTBALL

