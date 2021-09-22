CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See How Much Fruita Colorado Has Grown Over the Years

By Zane Mathews
 4 days ago
The town of Fruita has seen steady growth since it was established in the late 1800s, but over the last 20 years, the population has exploded. Fruita was incorporated in 1884 and at the turn of the century had a population of just 126 residents. Within 10 years, the population was nearly 1,000, a growth of nearly 600%. By 1920, the population was nearly 1200 and it would remain between 1,000 and 2,000 for the next 60 years.

kool1079.com

