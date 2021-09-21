CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado Proud

holyokeenterprise.com
 7 days ago

Apples rank among the top three fruits produced around the world. They are easy to store and transport and, as a result, are typically available year-round in the U.S. Apples are rich in quercetin and pectin, both of which are credited for supplying apples with their health benefits. According to the Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, fruit and vegetable production is a nearly $300 million industry in Colorado, with more than 60,000 growing acres primarily in Fremont, Mesa, Durango and Delta counties.

www.holyokeenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Delta, CO
City
Durango, CO
Local
Colorado Business
City
Mesa, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Capital Gazette gunman sentenced to life in prison without parole for newsroom rampage that killed 5

A man who killed five people at a newspaper in Maryland was sentenced on Tuesday to more than five life sentences without the possibility of parole. Anne Arundel County Judge Michael Wachs ordered the sentence for Jarrod Ramos, whom a jury previously found criminally responsible for killing Wendi Winters, John McNamera, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith with a shotgun at the Capital Gazette's office in June 2018.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Pie#Fruit#Cooking#The U S Apples#Apple Crumble Pie 3#Chef

Comments / 0

Community Policy