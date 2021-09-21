Colorado Proud

Apples rank among the top three fruits produced around the world. They are easy to store and transport and, as a result, are typically available year-round in the U.S. Apples are rich in quercetin and pectin, both of which are credited for supplying apples with their health benefits. According to the Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, fruit and vegetable production is a nearly $300 million industry in Colorado, with more than 60,000 growing acres primarily in Fremont, Mesa, Durango and Delta counties.