Animals

The Pet Steps Commercial I Appeared In

By Summer Samba
sparklecat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might recall that I went on a commercial shoot a few weeks ago. The commercial is done now, so I am going to tell you a little bit about that day. It was for a U.K. product, Chumeez Folding Pet Steps, and they had all dog actors and wanted a cat. Keep in mind that while I go up and down stairs at home all the time, I had never used pet steps before. My human was sure I could do it on camera, however, so she quoted a rate to the production company. And they said yes, although I think they felt it was a little high. (I was totally worth it.) We got the call sheet a few days later and we were on our way.

