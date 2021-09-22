The Pet Steps Commercial I Appeared In

You might recall that I went on a commercial shoot a few weeks ago. The commercial is done now, so I am going to tell you a little bit about that day. It was for a U.K. product, Chumeez Folding Pet Steps, and they had all dog actors and wanted a cat. Keep in mind that while I go up and down stairs at home all the time, I had never used pet steps before. My human was sure I could do it on camera, however, so she quoted a rate to the production company. And they said yes, although I think they felt it was a little high. (I was totally worth it.) We got the call sheet a few days later and we were on our way.