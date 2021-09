BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University has been ranked in the top 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities by U.S. News and World Report. “This is great news for the flagship of the Southern University System,” said Ray L. Belton, president of the System and chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus. “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our administration, faculty, staff, alumni, and stakeholders. We will continue to be proactively engaged to provide an accessible, quality education to our students.”

