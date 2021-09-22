Wood County Agency Shelters Survivors of Domestic Violence
For many survivors of domestic violence, calling The Cocoon’s 24/7 crisis hotline to speak with an advocate is the first step toward escaping an abusive situation. Wood County’s comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency provides emergency shelter and advocacy services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, sex trafficking, stalking and sexual harassment, and supports adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse.toledoparent.com
Comments / 0