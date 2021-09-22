FIFA 22 Ratings

Manchester City enter a potentially crucial eight days early in their season as they visit Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.The Premier League champions also face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and host Liverpool domestically in the near future, with Pep Guardiola confronting an increasingly concerning injury list.Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Rodri have all had injury issues in the last couple of weeks.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City - team news, build-up and live goal and score updatesThere are fewer concerns for league leaders Chelsea, presumed by many to be the likeliest team...
