Marshfield ViewPoint Day

Have you ever wanted to visit the UW-Stevens Point at Marshfield campus but never know when to? Well have no fear, ViewPoint Day is here!. On Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 8 from 1-3 p.m. Marshfield will be hosting a campus visit! What is a ViewPoint day you may ask? Well, ViewPoint Days are when prospective students and their families can come and take a look at our beautiful campus, meet future students, learn about our campus resources and more!