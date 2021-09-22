Michigan man who sexually abused girl, 12, assaulted boy, 3, in Butler Twp. sentenced
A Michigan man who sexually abused a 12-year-old girl and assaulted a 3-year-old boy and their mother was sentenced Wednesday to more than a decade in prison. Jimmie Duane Ragland, 33, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to eight counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count each of felonious assault, domestic violence and child endangering, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.www.daytondailynews.com
