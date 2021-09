Hawaii County residents are urged to be on the lookout for an highly invasive plant found on the island this year that could devastate the cattle industry. Chromolaena odorata, also called the “devil weed,” was first detected on Oahu in 2011. Until this year, it was never able to cross over to the Big Island, but early this year it was found near the Hilo motocross track behind the Hilo landfill, with subsequent surveys finding more weeds gaining footholds in Puna in Leilani Estates and Hawaiian Paradise Park.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 3 HOURS AGO