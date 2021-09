The Detroit Lions have stumbled out of the gate to start another campaign winless. Two weeks into the 2021 season and the Lions have yet to etch a W. So what do you blame? New coach, new quarterback? Before you say something about the Same Old Lions, realize that Monday night at Green Bay, the Lions squad made history with their uniforms. Blame the pants for the dismal start to 2021? Perhaps.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO