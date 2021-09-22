CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Day at Disney Theme Parks Is About to Change in a Big Way

By Deanne Revel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIP fast passes. Here’s everything you need to know about new tickets, new ways to skip the line, and planning your next Disney World or Disneyland vacation. Maximizing the magic at Walt Disney World or Disneyland has always required savvy pre-travel planning, from scheduling popular rides in Orlando months in advance to booking coveted dining spots 60 to a whopping 180 days out from a vacation. And while there is peace of mind in knowing you secured a favorite attraction, there’s little room for the magic of spontaneity. Disney says it listened to guest feedback on flexibility and now the mouse house is making big, big changes in the parks, from killing the annual pass program at Disneyland to tweaking the one at Disney World to the announcement last month that FASTPASS, FastPass+, and Disney MaxPass will retire forever.

