Diamond Creek 2013 Three Vineyard Blend Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
This is an exceptionally rare blend of the producer's three exceptional vineyard blocks, comprised of 70% Volcanic Hill, 25% Red Rock Terrace and 5% Gravelly Meadow. Given more time in barrel and bottle, it represents the variety, place and vintage with graceful intensity, inviting in berry and baking spice aromas that lead to a lengthy and velvety palate of old-world licorice and leather. Virginie Boone.www.winemag.com
