Diamond Creek 2013 Three Vineyard Blend Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an exceptionally rare blend of the producer's three exceptional vineyard blocks, comprised of 70% Volcanic Hill, 25% Red Rock Terrace and 5% Gravelly Meadow. Given more time in barrel and bottle, it represents the variety, place and vintage with graceful intensity, inviting in berry and baking spice aromas that lead to a lengthy and velvety palate of old-world licorice and leather. Virginie Boone.

Brick & Mortar 2018 Cougar Rock Vineyard Pinot Noir (Napa Valley)

From an elevated site in the southern reaches of the Napa Valley, this wine is acid-driven and tart in fruit, with a textured palate of cranberry, currant and cardamon. The oak and tannin are well-behaved and integrated, helping to provide structure. Virginie Boone. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Cougar Rock Vineyard.
Titus 2020 Sauvignon Blanc (Napa Valley)

This white is made in a rich, rounded style that will widely appeal, with a creamy texture and lengthy layers of stone fruit at its core. Aged four months in neutral French oak, the wood adds a touch of spice and structure. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc.
Geodesy 2018 Sage Ridge Vineyard Red (Napa Valley)

Tasting of sage and underbrush built atop mountain tannin and lasting structure, this combines 82% Cabernet Sauvignon, 9% Cabernet Franc, 4% Merlot, 3% Petit Verdot and 2% Malbec from the wild, high-elevation site. Smooth, rounded edges of bright acidity and rich chocolate-covered cherry and plum rise out of the glass, with notes of crushed rock and iron. Enjoy best from 2028–2038. Virginie Boone.
Blackbird Vineyards 2018 Arise Red (Napa Valley)

Structured with sweet tannins, power and oak, this blend combines 37% Cabernet Sauvignon, 27% Merlot, 26% Cabernet Franc, 6% Syrah and 4% Petit Verdot. Together they offer notes of black licorice, vanilla, currant and dark cherry, brooding and approachable. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Arise. Variety. Red Blends, Red...
Handley 2019 Estate Vineyard Gewürztraminer (Anderson Valley)

Rose petal and litchi aromas burst from the glass in this full-bodied, ripe and fragrant wine. Nicely dry but rich in texture, the wine shows good depth and length without losing a lively balance. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Estate Vineyard. Variety. Gewürztraminer. Winery. Handley. Print a Shelf Talker...
Santa Rita 2018 Floresta Cabernet Sauvignon (Maipo Valley)

Earthy blackberry and cassis aromas are backed by textbook Chilean notes of tobacco and cedary oak. On the palate, this is lively, with bright acidity offering lift and balance. Lightly baked cassis and plum flavors finish a bit flat. Drink through 2024. Michael Schachner. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Floresta. Variety.
Januik 2018 Champoux Vineyard Malbec (Horse Heaven Hills)

This wine comes from a vineyard that has made its fame on Cabernet Sauvignon. The aromas offer subdued notes of baking spice, coffee, dried herbs and plum. Light, soft, plump flavors follow. It shows pleasing restraint. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Champoux Vineyard. Variety. Malbec. Winery. Januik. Print...
Axr 2018 Ganzin Chardonnay (Napa Valley)

Stone fruit aromas lead to a flinty, floral and high-toned palate of balanced richness and rounded edges in this vineyard-designate. Wooded notes of oak are met by a lightness of baking spice and citrus, forming a cohesive, seamless whole with a lengthy finish. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Ganzin.
Copain Wines 2019 DuPratt Vineyards Chardonnay (Anderson Valley)

Delicious fruity richness comes with bracing underlying acidity in this full-bodied, generous, creamy but well-balanced wine. Lemon, almond, ripe Bosc pear and toasted baguette flavors give it more than enough to savor. Jim Gordon. rating. 94. Price. Designation. DuPratt Vineyards. Variety. Chardonnay. Winery. Copain Wines. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Sheldon 2019 Luc's Vineyard Grenache (Fountaingrove District)

A whole-cluster fermented red aged in neutral French oak, this wine is gorgeously aromatic in white pepper, dried herb and lavender, with biting acidity and a length of integrated tannin. Balanced and light in style, it offers lasting freshness and verve. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Luc's Vineyard. Variety.
Chappellet 2019 Calesa Vineyard Chardonnay (Petaluma Gap)

This wine opens in a rich nose of spicy toasted oak, perfumed through a cohesive and complex palate of stone fruit, lemon and brioche. Though rich, it remains fresh throughout, retaining acidity and silky texture, coming from hillside blocks in the cool, coastal appellation. Virginie Boone. rating. 94. Price. Designation.
MacRostie 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir (Sonoma-Mendocino)

From three great vineyards, Thale's, Day and Walala, this wine is textured, fresh and savory, with light layers of wild strawberry and pomegranate. A backbone of acidity keeps it fresh amidst nice accents of dried herb and wet stone. Virginie Boone. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Rosé of. Variety. Pinot Noir.
Acumen 2018 Mountainside Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

This is a lighter style mountain wine, blended with small amounts of Petit Verdot, Zinfandel and Merlot. Juicy in black cherry and cranberry, it offers earthy elements of cedar, sage and brush, with a texture of crushed rock. The oak is integrated but present. Virginie Boone. rating. 91. Price. Designation.
Ott & Hunter 2018 Boushey Vineyard Malbec (Yakima Valley)

This vineyard has made its mark over the years with Rhône varieties, but this wine is a reminder that other grapes excel there as well. Plum and grape aromas are out front, followed by notes of spice. Plum and green herb flavors follow, showing a lightly tacky feel, with the oak pulled back. The variety is unmistakable. Sean P. Sullivan.
Michael David 2018 Earthquake Cabernet Sauvignon (Lodi)

Rich, dark and chocolaty, this indulgent wine floods the palate with saturated blackberry jam and cocoa flavors interlaced with fine-grained tannins. Excellent concentration and good balance make it suitable even for special occasions. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Earthquake. Variety. Cabernet Sauvignon. Winery. Michael David. Print a Shelf Talker...
Broccardo 2017 I Tre Pais (Barolo)

This opens with subtle aromas of underbrush, leather and dark-skinned fruit. The solid palate offers dried black cherry, tobacco and clove alongside polished tannins. Drink 2023–2032. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 90. Price. Designation. I Tre Pais. Variety. Nebbiolo. Winery. Broccardo. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
Malibu Rocky Oaks 2018 Block One Cabernet Sauvignon (Malibu Coast)

This mountains region is still finding its soul, but this wine shows a good direction. There's a smoky, mezcal-like aroma to the nose, giving intriguing depth to the roasted cherry core. That smoke carries into the palate, where baked strawberry and light herb flavors align. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price.
Cho 2020 Laurel Vineyard Pinot Noir Rosé (Laurelwood District)

This rose pink wine is a companion to this new winery's Pinot Noir Blanc. Its strawberry fruit and tongue tickling acidity have been lightly rounded off with the addition of a small amount of sweet Muscat and Gewürztraminer. The wine remains dry but without the searing acidity of some contemporary rosés. Paul Gregutt.
Larkmead 2018 LMV Salon Red (Napa Valley)

Blending 59% Cabernet Franc and 41% Cabernet Sauvignon, this small-production red is lengthy and complex, with nuanced oak and tannin. Notes of tree bark, licorice and bittersweet chocolate play around violet and cassis undertones, leading to a full-bodied framework of structure and intensity. Virginie Boone. rating. 95. Price. Designation. LMV...
Lynmar Estate 2019 Estate Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast)

This wine offers tremendous value, a high-quality, high-acid and tangy white dazzling in sleek layers of tangerine, pomelo and Meyer lemon that gets additional boost from floral aromas. Crushed rock, wet stone and saline components contribute savory complexity and texture. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Estate. Variety. Chardonnay. Winery.
