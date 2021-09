From clay and limestone slopes in the Waipara subregion of North Canterbury, this is a minimally made wine that sees part whole bunch fermentation, native yeast and low sulphur levels. The color of dried rose petals, there's some bottle age here and it shows, but strikes an evocative balance of brambly berries, sap, dried flowers, mulling spices and a funkier, mushroomy bass note. The palate is fresher than the appearance and nose suggests. Medium weight, there's abundant savory spiciness amidst the crunch fruit. Tannins are sappy and granular if a touch astringent on the finish. A winter warming wine with a festive feel. Drink up. Christina Pickard.

