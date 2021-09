GLOUCESTER (CBS) — The Open Door food pantry has locations in Gloucester and Ipswich, with an assortment of food and plenty of people to feed. “As the pandemic tipped the world sideways last year we took our two food pantries and moved them to curbside models only. And we distributed 2.5 million tons of food to nearly 10,000 people,” said Julie LaFontaine, President & CEO of The Open Door. They started using the no-contact curbside model in March 2020 and while it was efficient, but they noticed a problem using pre-packed groceries. “While it was a lot of good, nutritious food, it might...

13 DAYS AGO