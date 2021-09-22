CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Police Department Investigates Shooting at the Bradlee Shopping Center

Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, Virginia
 6 days ago

Alexandria Police Department Investigates Shooting at the Bradlee Shopping Center

For Immediate Release: September 22, 2021

Alexandria, VA – The Alexandria Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, outside a business in the 3600 block of King Street.

Officers were dispatched for a fight in progress at approximately 3:45 p.m. They discovered a juvenile male victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lo4wX_0c4mccHg00

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective B. Gill at 202.420.6209. You can also call the police non-emergency line at 703.746.4444. Tips can be given anonymously.

For media inquiries only, contact Amanda Paga, Senior Public Information Officer, at amanda.paga@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.6600.

# # #

