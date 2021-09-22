Alexandria Police Department Investigates Shooting at the Bradlee Shopping Center

For Immediate Release: September 22, 2021

Alexandria, VA – The Alexandria Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, outside a business in the 3600 block of King Street.

Officers were dispatched for a fight in progress at approximately 3:45 p.m. They discovered a juvenile male victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective B. Gill at 202.420.6209. You can also call the police non-emergency line at 703.746.4444. Tips can be given anonymously.

For media inquiries only, contact Amanda Paga, Senior Public Information Officer, at amanda.paga@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.6600.

