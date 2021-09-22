Any updates on the sod situation in DV?

I hope they’re putting in big rolls of Tahoma or the field will be a mess for BC game. I love Tahoma 31 Bermudagrass, but if they don't use it that doesn't mean the field will be a mess. T-419, which I think is what was on there will do fine as well as Latitude 36. Obviously it would be better if we were going to have a couple of more weeks of warm weather, but any of the better Hybrid Bermudagrasses ought root and do ok for the rest of the season. Pretty sure they will use the big rolls regardless of the variety.