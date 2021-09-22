CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Any updates on the sod situation in DV?

 4 days ago

I hope they’re putting in big rolls of Tahoma or the field will be a mess for BC game. I love Tahoma 31 Bermudagrass, but if they don't use it that doesn't mean the field will be a mess. T-419, which I think is what was on there will do fine as well as Latitude 36. Obviously it would be better if we were going to have a couple of more weeks of warm weather, but any of the better Hybrid Bermudagrasses ought root and do ok for the rest of the season. Pretty sure they will use the big rolls regardless of the variety.

Sports Illustrated

DJ Johnson Remains Prepared for Any Situation

There were many players that stood out from the Ducks' huge upset last weekend, but one player that went above and beyond his role on the team was DJ Johnson. Johnson did everything that he could to influence the game, including playing snaps on both sides of the ball. Before...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Re: "Defense Buckles Under Pressure" is the worse headline ever!

Re: "Defense Buckles Under Pressure" is the worse headline ever!. Exactly. Not what happened. Defense fell because of exhaustion and injury due to ineptness of the offense to stay on the field for more than 3 plays at a time. Put this on TE and the offense. 2000® said:. Exactly....
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Attn Dabo: reassign RC immediately and move TA to the field

The OL can't regress further and might actually improve. Thomas would really benefit from a half year of on the field coaching and have more credibility in recruiting. Keeping Robbie on the field during a mid-level bowl year accomplishes nothing. Best is the standard, yes?
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

It is interesting that we are struggling in the first season

That the players are allowed to be on socials. Re: It is interesting that we are struggling in the first season. Seeing as though we are supposed to be a program full of kids with high character coming from great families and we’re supposed to have this amazing and unique culture then if that is true changes in the game and off field distractions should not be causing any of these problems.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Defensive injuries

Are a direct result of our inept offense. I feel awful for Breese. We are lucky we didn't lose more on defense considering they were on the field for the entire game. Elliot needs to go unless he makes serious changes...but I don't see that happening. Defense wins championships but...
SPORTS
Amarillo Globe-Times

Sod Poodles hit four straight HRs, down Drillers

The Amarillo Sod Poodles made professional baseball history Saturday. Stone Garrett, Buddy Kennedy, Dominic Fletcher, and Dominic Canzone each hit home runs — four in a row — in the third inning to help the Soddies down the Tulsa Drillers 20-12 at HODGETOWN Stadium. The four consecutive home runs in...
MLB
tigernet.com

Dabo keeps using the word "execution."

According to my Official Football Decoder Ring that translates to "poor coaching." As in "We aren't executing properly" becomes "We aren't coaching properly." He's not talking about poor game plan or poor play calling, he's talking about teaching proper techniques on Monday through Thursday on the practice field. And the...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Count me in as a fair-weather splinter

I've pulled hard for this team and spent money attending and supporting Clemson and Clemson football for 42 years. I appreciate Dabo Swinney's commitment and results over the past 10 years, and I also note his defensiveness and his decision to divide the alumni and fan base when he has not spent a day on campus when he has not been paid to be at Clemson. I believe Dabo has reversed his position on "liking Clemson fans having "best is the standard" expectations.
CLEMSON, SC
Myhighplains.com

The Sod Poodles are celebrating their closing weekend

The Sod Poodles are celebrating their closing week for the season this weekend. They will have a bunch of different events to celebrate including:. Thursday, Arizona Diamondbacks Legend and Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson will be at Hodgetown. Friday, they will have some of their last Friday fireworks shows...
SPORTS
tigernet.com

What's this I'm hearing about installing astroturf in DV?

No!! Grass is green. Lol. I can’t even watch Boise State or Coastal Carolina. I turn the station. Re: What's this I'm hearing about installing astroturf in DV?. CSU installed it in Charleston this year. I watched the process. Other than the potential dangers for the players I’m assuming it has massive cost savings potential. Like preventing an entire resod in case of nematodes.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

oklahoma caller on radio

2. Play calling stinks Lincoln Riley should adapt and be more creative. 3. Time to bench Ratler he is rattled, can't read a defense and is totally lost. The only difference between us and them is they are still undefeated and we are not. I just found it funny because...
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Another Fall Yesterday

No. I'm not talking about football game or the weather. Just before halftime in our gam I went to the bathroom using my walker. Coming back to my chair I did something that resulted in a fall. bumped my head on a table leg that caused a big bump on my head. EMS came to get me off the floor. Called my son-in-law, who is a retired MD, and he told me to go to the Anderson hospital and let them check me out.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

TNET: Swinney updates injury status of Will Shipley

Clemson had a bunch of serious-looking injuries during the double-overtime loss to North Carolina State as Will Shipley, James Skalski, and Brian Bresee went down with injuries during the contest. Swinney talked to the media during his Sunday teleconference and had some good news to share. "We did g Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Ohio State Dismisses K'Vaughan Pope

The Buckeyes dismissed K'Vaughan Pope after the senior linebacker left the field during Saturday's game against Akron and posted an inflammatory tweet.
OHIO STATE
tigernet.com

Had the opportunity to visit Wrigley Field this weekend to

Watch my St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday was def to bad part of the weekend with Clemson not even showing up but to witness what these Cardinals are doing first had was an awesome experience. If you’ve never been to Wrigley, it’s def a bucket list place. to go. Didn’t meet...
MLB
tigernet.com

Open Letter to Dabo (long)

If I were to write a letter to Dabo, it would look something like this. I'm sure some will hate this, but these are my thoughts... they don't have to be yours. Dabo, I've been a fan and IPTAY member since 1978. During that time, I have contributed just under a half million dollars in donations to IPTAY and to the University. You and I have met a few times. Each occasion, you were kind and friendly. You remembered my name, asked about personal things in my life - like my battle with cancer, my 40+ years in broadcasting and my love of fishing. I'm hoping I've earned a small measure of your trust and the honor of having you read this heartfelt, yet less-than-joyful letter.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Thank you David Hood for all you do.

I don’t know if you saw my post last night about asking Elliot or dabo about the recievers running basic route and their offense being considered vanilla by many analysts. But tonight you asked the question in the teleconference and I want to thank you whether it was because of my post or not that was a tough question to ask. Thank you again for all you do. GO TIGERS!!!
SPORTS

