Aerospace & Defense

Space 1999 Moonbase Technical Operations Manual

NASASpaceFlight.com
 8 days ago

The Eagles are of course the masterpiece of the show's sci-fi design artistry. Was there any episode where we get to see the command module detach from the rest of the spacecraft?. I really liked Martin Landau as Koenig, because his leadership style was more on the philosopher side of...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Comments / 0

NASASpaceFlight.com

British Space Agency / UKSA Master Thread

UK National Space Strategy was published today. “This strategy sets out the government’s ambitions for the UK in space, bringing together civil and defence policy for the first time.”. The conclusion to the Prime Minister’s foreword:. “It’s a plan that will level up the UK by bringing opportunity to every...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

New Shepard - NS-18 Crewed - NET October 2021

I'm starting to appreciate Blue's cultural spin on the whole "spaceflight" thing. I can't say I'm impressed by most of these suborbital flights from a technical perspective, but you know, a short flight where we get to watch a cultural icon react to the experience could be pretty fun. Produce a show and broadcast the episode.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Inside Varda Space's plans to revolutionize in-space manufacturing

The idea of manufacturing commodities in space is not a novel concept. The International Space Station — humanity’s hub for research and development in microgravity — has hosted several research payloads which have produced optic fibers and even 3D printed stem cells. These may have the potential of printing entire human organs in space, saving countless lives.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Moon Starship

Thanks for the detailed reply. In trying to answer my question about the dV needed to reach Luna escape it was easier to compare the dV to reach L1. From LEO to L1 it is 3.8 km/s whereas from the surface of the moon to L1 is 2.5 km/s. Surely launching from the Luna surface to Mars via L1 is better in terms of dV?
ASTRONOMY
Martin Landau
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (4)

(3223.46 kB, 4032x3024 - viewed 572 times.) Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (4) As someone who's partial to launch site GSE (Ground Support Equipment), that's a really nicely put-together bit of kit. (407.21 kB, 2224x1252 - viewed 192 times.) (307.28 kB, 2224x1252 - viewed 354...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA HLS (Human Landing System) Lunar Landers

I am sure that Senator Shelby has staffers that look into these things. NASA has disclosed the Starship storage variant as early as May 2020 (see below), so it's not exactly a secret that is being kept from Congress:. "Storage variant". Not "depot". Explicitly hiding the magic word. It's not...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

EGS, Jacobs completing first round of Artemis 1 pre-launch integrated tests prior to Orion stacking

NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) program and prime launch support contractor Jacobs are working to complete the first round of Artemis 1 pre-launch testing before the end of September. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the lunar orbit mission is stacked on Mobile Launcher-1 (ML-1) in High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), where an Integrated Modal Test (IMT) is being completed to gather data on the natural frequencies of the SLS along with an Orion mass and center of gravity simulator.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rocket Lab Neutron rocket - Discussion

Total rocket height is now 46 meters according to official sources:. ''The medium-lift Neutron will be a two-stage launch vehicle that stands 46 meters (150 feet) tall with a 5-meter (16.4 ft) diameter fairing and a lift capacity of up to 8,000 kg (8 metric tons) to low-Earth orbit, 2,000 kg to the Moon (2 metric tons), and 1,500 kg to Mars and Venus (1.5 metric tons).''
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Eagles#Shatner Nimoy#Landau Morse#British#Blog#The Ultra Probe
NASASpaceFlight.com

Sun and Moon traces on the Earth's surface.

Two huge diametrically opposite formations on the surface of the Earth's core (Earth Blobs). Both are displaced eastward. The larger Earth Blob (under Africa) corresponds to the continents of Praeurasia (Africa, Eurasia, Australia), which are displaced from it to the east. The smaller Earth Blob (under the Pacific Ocean) corresponds to the continents of PreAmerica (North America, South America, Antarctica), which are displaced from it to the east. To the east (near) of Eurasia there is a huge trace from the Sun (shifted to the east) on the surface, and the tectonic plate completely repeats the outline of this trace (PHILIPPINE PLATE). Near the Americas, there are huge traces of the Moon (displaced to the east) on the surface, and tectonic plates completely repeating the outlines of these tracks (COCOS PLATE, CARRIBEAN PLATE and SCOTIA PLATE).
ASTRONOMY
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

I have been wondering about the changes that Raptor V2 will induce in the ship/booster. The normal pattern, as I understand it, is to stretch the tanks when engine thrust increases. How much are they likely to be able to do with the current methods and what happens if that is not practical? Beef up the structure, throttle earlier, reduce engine count?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Core Spotting

Https://www.reddit.com/r/SpaceXLounge/comments/ptld6b/i_finally_saw_a_falcon_9/. After all this time I finally got to see a Falcon 9 heading thru Tucson on I 10. About 12:30 on sep 22. Headed eastbound. No pics. I was on my motorcycle. https://www.reddit.com/r/SpaceXLounge/comments/ptld6b/i_finally_saw_a_falcon_9/. Sounds like this could be B1070 heading to McGregor. I wonder if it's a FH side...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Satellite signals intelligence in the 1960s

I have now read the P-11 section of "The SIGINT Satellite Story." There's so much to read in those two chapters that this is as far as I've done this weekend. I have not re-read the AFTRACK part (first half of chapter 5) or the Program 770 stuff in Chapter 4 (that's next on my agenda).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Privateer Space - Steve Wozniak

Russia and the US are not going to like people taking a look at their old satellites. A lot of big debris are old upper stages which I assume they don't mind being looked at, most belongs to Soviet/Russia: https://spacenews.com/upper-stages-top-list-of-most-dangerous-space-debris/. Ah, the main explosion in space hardware and debris is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 65 Thread

Tomorrow we are to redock the #SoyuzMS18 spacecraft named after the first cosmonaut of the planet, from the Rassvet module to the newly arrived #Nauka module. The preparations for this operation are in full swing. We depart from Rassvet at 12:21 UTC. Shuttle program observer. Senior Member. Posts: 8341. Sweden.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

What can we do to get young people more supportive of space exploration?

I used to be interested in space and science back in 2014 but sadly by 2016 I lost interest. Thanks to the quarantine I check out this alternate history soap opera on Apple TV and it reignites my interest in spaceflight and space exploration. I then check out other astronaut...
INDUSTRY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Artemis 1 Launch Calendar (from FOIA request)

Recently I FOIA'ed the Artemis 1 Launch Calendar and wanted to share it with y'all. The calendar shows the launch windows, mission durations, and how often SLS can attempt to launch in 1 week. Red days are where Orion can be sent to the moon (SLS has enough performance) however a constraint for Orion's mission is violated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

IXPE nearing shipment to Florida for December 2021 launch

The launch of the Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) observatory is now targeting December 13, 2021, onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The IXPE X-Ray observatory is the latest spacecraft in NASA’s historic Small Explorers (SMEX) program. The IXPE mission was first selected...
FLORIDA STATE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

What are these link devices? They look like a simple connector. Each end has a clevis, but it seems like the rod is solid, i.e. they do not have hydraulic extension? If so, it implies that the QD extension does not rotate with respect to the QD arm. Could it be that the entire contraption rotate as a single unit?
TEXAS STATE
