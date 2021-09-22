CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big day for birders coming

By Richard Simms
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, October 9th will be the biggest day for birders this fall, so wherever you are, plan to join the world of birders as we enjoy birding on October Big Day. You can report birds from anywhere in the world within the 24-hour period from midnight-to-midnight – even 20 minutes or more in your own yard will help. Simply identify and count all the birds you see in a location of your choice, and report your list on eBird. You can visit a number of your favorite birding locations if you wish to.

