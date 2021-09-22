There’s Always Something Grilling At Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen In Louisiana

On the hunt for a home-cooked meal without messing up your kitchen? Give yourself the night off and enjoy the Cajun-inspired dishes over at Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen, one of the most incredible hidden gem restaurants in Louisiana.

If you find yourself in DeRidder, there's one restaurant that's a must-try, and that's Cecil's Cajun Kitchen.

This locally owned and operated eatery is perfectly rustic and inviting, just what you're looking for when it comes to a home-cooked meal.

The restaurant is surprisingly large...

...with two floors of seating and an outdoor patio.

They even have a private room for large events, birthday parties, and special occasions.

The menu at Cecil's is filled with a wide array of delicious Cajun dishes.

Tempt your tastebuds with tasty fish tacos...

...burgers...

...or good old fashioned crawfish étouffée.

Steak lovers will certainly be on cloud nine here at Cecil's.

For a true treat, add some sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, or grilled shrimp to your steak.

Are you hungry yet? Well, head on over! Cecil’s is open six days a week for lunch and dinner. For a full menu and more information, visit their website, and don’t forget to give them a follow on Facebook so you never miss out on any special events or culinary creations.

Address: Cecil's Cajun Kitchen, 120 W 1st St, DeRidder, LA 70634, USA

