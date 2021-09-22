There’s Always Something Grilling At Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen In Louisiana
On the hunt for a home-cooked meal without messing up your kitchen? Give yourself the night off and enjoy the Cajun-inspired dishes over at Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen, one of the most incredible hidden gem restaurants in Louisiana.
Are you hungry yet? Well, head on over! Cecil’s is open six days a week for lunch and dinner. For a full menu and more information, visit their website, and don’t forget to give them a follow on Facebook so you never miss out on any special events or culinary creations.
Have you ever visited Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen? Let us know in the comments below! And if you know of a restaurant that could use some love right now, nominate them for a chance to be featured!
Address: Cecil's Cajun Kitchen, 120 W 1st St, DeRidder, LA 70634, USA
Louisiana native. Crafty. Lover of all things comedy, photography, and travel related. Feel free to email me at jsutherlin@onlyinyourstate.com
