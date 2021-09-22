CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

There's Always Something Grilling At Cecil's Cajun Kitchen In Louisiana

By Jackie Ann
Only In Louisiana
Only In Louisiana
 7 days ago

On the hunt for a home-cooked meal without messing up your kitchen? Give yourself the night off and enjoy the Cajun-inspired dishes over at Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen, one of the most incredible hidden gem restaurants in Louisiana.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gevmg_0c4mZe5500
If you find yourself in DeRidder, there's one restaurant that's a must-try, and that's Cecil's Cajun Kitchen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4nCG_0c4mZe5500
This locally owned and operated eatery is perfectly rustic and inviting, just what you're looking for when it comes to a home-cooked meal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDsoU_0c4mZe5500
The restaurant is surprisingly large...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14LKFS_0c4mZe5500
...with two floors of seating and an outdoor patio.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGT4V_0c4mZe5500
They even have a private room for large events, birthday parties, and special occasions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQwRe_0c4mZe5500
The menu at Cecil's is filled with a wide array of delicious Cajun dishes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGU9E_0c4mZe5500
Tempt your tastebuds with tasty fish tacos...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VicK0_0c4mZe5500
...burgers...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1W1X_0c4mZe5500
...or good old fashioned crawfish étouffée.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuMwI_0c4mZe5500
Steak lovers will certainly be on cloud nine here at Cecil's.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKvJJ_0c4mZe5500
For a true treat, add some sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, or grilled shrimp to your steak.

Are you hungry yet? Well, head on over! Cecil’s is open six days a week for lunch and dinner. For a full menu and more information, visit their website, and don’t forget to give them a follow on Facebook so you never miss out on any special events or culinary creations.

Have you ever visited Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen? Let us know in the comments below! And if you know of a restaurant that could use some love right now, nominate them for a chance to be featured!

Address: Cecil's Cajun Kitchen, 120 W 1st St, DeRidder, LA 70634, USA

Louisiana native. Crafty. Lover of all things comedy, photography, and travel related. Feel free to email me at jsutherlin@onlyinyourstate.com

