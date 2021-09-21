CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Virginia, River-Sea Chocolates Serves Up Craft Chocolates With A Positive Global Impact

By Beth
Only In Virginia
Only In Virginia
 8 days ago

Who knew that single-origin craft chocolate could do so much good? When you visit River-Sea Chocolates in Virginia, you’ll learn how mindful harvesting, ethical practices, and attention to detail can have an amazing impact on the local and global community. Moreover, the sweets created inside this chocolate factory in Chantilly, Virginia, are absolutely mouthwatering. By using high-quality ingredients, time-honed practices, and lots of artistry, the owners of this beloved chocolate store and cafe have created something truly remarkable. Enjoying this chocolate isn’t just a delicious experience, it’s also one that has major benefits to the community and is gentle on the environment. Curious to learn more? Here’s more on what makes this small business in Virginia so very special.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7Iyq_0c4mYuzg00
Welcome to River-Sea Chocolate Factory! Tucked away in Chantilly, Virginia, this incredible local business is one that belongs on your radar, whether you’re a chocolate enthusiast or simply love supporting mindful and eco-friendly businesses.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaPjy_0c4mYuzg00
The story of River-Sea Chocolates began in the Amazon Basin, the homeland of Mariano D’Aguiar, and the place he met his wife Krissee. Passionate about the rainforest and its unique ecosystem, the couple opened River-Sea Chocolates in 2017 as a way to connect the rainforest to the local Virginia community.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e3ReF_0c4mYuzg00
Their bean-to-bar business model is a way to support the health of the Amazon rainforest. Harvesting cocoa is an eco-friendly practice that can improve the lives of local workers and provide an alternative to deforestation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DuL5R_0c4mYuzg00
The moment you step inside River-Sea Chocolates, you’ll understand that every part of the business is intentional and mindful, from the quality of the cacao used to make the chocolate to respect shown for the environment and cacao harvesters.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5kro_0c4mYuzg00
In short, Mariano and Krissee are using their business as a way to support the environment. And just wait until you sample the product! As you can tell from the photos, each bar and truffle is a true work of art that tastes just as incredible as it looks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCIa3_0c4mYuzg00
Photographed below is one example of a specialty chocolate truffle with a ton of complexity. It's made from pea and elderberry white chocolate ganache encapsulated in organic milk chocolate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXhRJ_0c4mYuzg00
When you visit the factory, you can learn all about the fascinating process of harvesting cacao and creating mouthwatering, quality chocolate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXSYC_0c4mYuzg00
In fact, there’s even a virtual tasting tour that allows you to sample five different chocolate bars from around the world, shipped right to your doorstep, while you’ll learn about the tasting notes of each. You’ll be a chocolate expert in no time!

To learn more about how River-Sea Chocolate supports the environment, you can watch the brief video below:

Have you ever visited River-Sea Chocolates in Virginia? What did you think of your experience there? We’d love to hear from you — be sure to share with us in the comments below.

You can find out more about River-Sea Chocolate Factory by visiting their official website. You can also follow River-Sea Chocolates on Facebook. Can’t wait to sample their delicious chocolate? Order some online and support this wonderful small business!

Of course, River-Sea Chocolates is just one of many local businesses doing great things in Virginia. If you have another business you’d like to see featured on Only In Virginia, please nominate them here and tell us why! And be sure to follow Only In Virginia on Facebook and Instagram to stay in the know about all the wonderful things happening in Old Dominion.

Address: River-Sea Chocolates Factory, 4520 Daly Dr Suite 100, Chantilly, VA 20151, USA

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Virginia

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Virginia

There’s really no wrong time of year to visit a small town in Virginia. And yet there’s something truly transformative about the fall season. Visiting Virginia’s small towns this time of year offers the perfect excuse to slow down and appreciate the natural beauty and charms that the season brings. For proof of this, look no further than the breathtaking town of Lexington. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this historic destination is characterized by charming storefronts, crisp mountain air, and red-brick sidewalks that guide you down Main Street.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

It Doesn’t Get Much Better Than The Cider Sangria From Castle Hill Cider In Virginia

Fall is an incredible time of year in Virginia marked by colorful foliage, seasonal treats, and endless outdoor activities. One of our favorite things to do is pinpoint businesses that celebrate autumn in a big way, and Castle Hill Cider in Virginia is definitely one of them. Open year-round, this cidery is especially fun to […] The post It Doesn’t Get Much Better Than The Cider Sangria From Castle Hill Cider In Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

There’s A Pinball Museum In Virginia And It’s Full Of Fascinating Oddities, Artifacts, And More

There’s something wonderfully retro about pinball machines. Whether you’re a fan of the history or the game itself, we’ve got the perfect destination for you to explore: the Roanoke Pinball Museum. Just as wonderfully odd as it sounds, this museum is dedicated entirely to the history of pinball machines. Inside, you’ll find an impressive collection […] The post There’s A Pinball Museum In Virginia And It’s Full Of Fascinating Oddities, Artifacts, And More appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

The Charming Amish Market In Virginia That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Tucked away in the Virginia mountains is a remote Amish community that has been settled there for generations. The closest town to the community is known as Pearisburg, which makes for a delightful day trip destination any time of year. It’s there that you’ll discover much of the Amish influence in the form of a delightful local market called the Walker Valley Market. Inside, you’ll find a curated collection of homemade bread, delicious pastries, and all kinds of bulk items you’ll want to stock up on. Here’s more on why you’ll love visiting the Walker Valley Market in Pearisburg, Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Chantilly, VA
Only In Virginia

Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At Mountaintop Ranch In Virginia

We all know that Virginia’s trails are positively magnificent this time of year. But have you ever experienced them from horseback? There’s something positively enchanting about trail rides, whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned horseback rider. One of the most popular trail tours in the state is offered by Mountaintop Ranch Wilderness Trail Rides. […] The post Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At Mountaintop Ranch In Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

Just Steps From The Appalachian Trail, The Damascus Diner Is A Hiker-Approved Eatery In Virginia

One of the most iconic hiking trails in the U.S., the Appalachian Trail is one that belongs on every outdoor enthusiast’s radar, whether you’re planning on hiking hundreds of miles or just a handful. And fortunately, Virginia is home to the greatest portion of the trail, meaning it’s easy to access from several different regions. One of the most prominent is the town of Damascus, affectionately known as America’s Friendliest Trail Town. In fact, there’s a local diner in town just steps away from the famed A.T. Whether you arrive by foot or by bike, you’ll agree that this restaurant is a great place to refuel.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

It’s Impossible To Forget These 5 Horrific Winter Storms That Have Gone Down In Virginia History

Winter in Virginia is often characterized as mild, yet anyone who’s spent time here in the Old Dominion can attest to the fact that winter storms in Virginia can be pretty brutal. In fact, throughout the years, there have been some serious blizzards in Virginia. From blistering winds and freezing temperatures to record snowfall in […] The post It’s Impossible To Forget These 5 Horrific Winter Storms That Have Gone Down In Virginia History appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

Nothing Beats The Fish And Chips From The Surry Seafood Company In Virginia

If there’s one food that Virginia has excelled in cooking, it’s seafood. For proof of this, look no further than the Surry Seafood Company. Located in the picturesque town of Surry, this destination restaurant is as charming as it is impressive. Whether you’re in the mood for the fresh catch of the day or something more comforting, like the fish and chips, you’ll be so glad you discovered this hidden gem of a restaurant in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolates#Chocolate Factory#Global Impact#Food Drink#Old Dominion
Only In Virginia

Visit The Largest Winery In Virginia, Williamsburg Winery, For A Day Of Delicious Wine Tasting

Virginia is home to such an impressive variety of vineyards, and today we have yet another destination for you to explore: Williamsburg Winery. Serving up delicious local wine, this landmark is also impressive for being the single largest winery in Virginia. As you can imagine, there’s a lot to explore here. Whether you’re fascinated by wine tastings or simply love spending time in a beautiful setting, you won’t be disappointed by this Williamsburg attraction.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

These Are The 11 Biggest Risks of Living In Virginia

When it comes to natural disasters, sure, we have them here in Virginia. We’ve been knocked around by hurricanes and hit by tornadoes – we’ve even had a west coast-worthy earthquake. Fortunately, these things are fewer and farther between than a lot of other places. And overall, we have it pretty good. But, you know the […] The post These Are The 11 Biggest Risks of Living In Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park Has Been Named A Top National Park To Visit In The Fall

With its endless mountain vistas, densely wooded trails, expansive views, and cultural history, Shenandoah National Park makes for the perfect destination year-round. And yet fall is an especially magnificent time to visit. The splendor of the fall foliage, crisp autumn air, and photo-ops at every turn make this top Virginia destination downright magical. In a […] The post Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park Has Been Named A Top National Park To Visit In The Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

Zip Line Through 50 Acres Of Secluded Forest At Bear Mountain Adventure In Virginia

If ever you’ve dreamed of soaring through the treetops at exhilarating speeds, we have just the place for you to try: Bear Mountain Adventure. Located in Luray near Shenandoah National Park, this 50-acre property is the perfect outing for nearly all ages. And the best part of all is that no experience is required to […] The post Zip Line Through 50 Acres Of Secluded Forest At Bear Mountain Adventure In Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Virginia

Rent A Cozy Mountain Chalet Near Shenandoah National Park For The Ultimate Virginia Getaway

No matter the season, it’s always the right time to plan a mountain getaway. Today’s feature destination is one that will surely inspire you to pack your bags and head to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. Not far from the Front Royal entrance of Shenandoah National Park, Hot Tub Heaven Vacation Cabins offer the best of both worlds: relaxation and lots of adventure. Whether you’re soaking in a private tub or planning your next hike, you’ll be impressed by all that these cabins have to offer. Let’s take a look, shall we?
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

Some People Don’t Know That Virginia Was The First To Do These 16 Things

When it comes to innovation, invention, and…well, just trying new things, Virginia has been a leader from the beginning. Starting with the first permanent English settlement in 1607, Virginia has been the home to countless groundbreaking adventures, discoveries, and inventions. The following is a list of things invented in Virginia as well as some impressive […] The post Some People Don’t Know That Virginia Was The First To Do These 16 Things appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

The Magnificent Overlook In Virginia That’s Worthy Of A Little Adventure

There are some destinations in Virginia so stunning that it almost feels as though the state is showing off. That’s exactly how you’ll feel when you experience the scenery from Hazel Mountain Overlook in Shenandoah National Park. Showcasing rows upon rows of mountains, this vista is bound to take your breath away. Whether you’re a […] The post The Magnificent Overlook In Virginia That’s Worthy Of A Little Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

Damascus, Virginia Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

Virginia has no shortage of charming, picturesque small towns to visit. Recently, one of them has been put on the map as one of the very best small towns vacations in America. Lovingly referred to as America’s Friendliest Trail Town, Damascus is a southwestern Virginia gem of a destination that has it all:  charming storefronts, […] The post Damascus, Virginia Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

The Marsh Ridge Trail In Virginia Takes You From The Bay To The Beach And Back

Virginia is home to an impressive array of landscapes, and today’s adventure will take you to some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. False Cape State Park isn’t necessarily easy to get to, but it will prove to be worth your effort. In fact, it’s possible to hike from the bay to the ocean and back again — how fascinating is that? Here’s more on the Marsh Trail and the quick detours you can take to experience all the beautiful terrain that this state park has to offer. (And to check out the AllTrails map of this hike, click here!)
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

The 5 Coolest Attractions In Virginia That Not Enough People Visit

Virginia is chock-full of must-see destinations that are known the world over. From Historic Jamestown to Shenandoah National Park, Virginia Beach, and Mount Vernon, these iconic attractions are always worth a visit. Yet we have a special fondness for the lesser-known destinations. These are the kinds of places that may require a bit more time and effort to find but are always worth the search. And, you might discover that they’re located practically right under your nose! So, without further ado, here are some of the coolest attractions that not nearly enough people visit. From outdoor destinations to incredible wineries, there’s a little something on this list for every kind of explorer.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

People Travel From All Over The State To Attend The Fishersville Antiques Expo In Virginia

Here in Virginia, we’re passionate about antique shopping. Look no further than destinations such as the Factory Antique Mall to see the potential for finding treasures at a bargain price here in the Old Dominion. Today’s destination is an event that all bargain shoppers will want to attend: the Fishersville Antiques Expo. Located in the […] The post People Travel From All Over The State To Attend The Fishersville Antiques Expo In Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

Located On Reclaimed Mine Land, Mountain Rose Vineyards Serves Delicious Virginia Wine Worth Sampling

Is there anything lovelier than Virginia wine? There are so many praiseworthy wineries and vineyards scattered throughout the Old Dominion, and each of them warrants a visit. Today’s destination is particularly unique not only for its delicious wine but also because it just so happens to be located on reclaimed mine land. This previously mined land is now the home of several beautiful grapevines, which you can experience when you visit this picturesque landmark. Here’s more on what you can look forward to when you visit Mountain Rose Vineyards.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

Only In Virginia

6K+
Followers
520
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Virginia is for people who LOVE the Old Dominion State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy