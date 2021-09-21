One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Virginia, River-Sea Chocolates Serves Up Craft Chocolates With A Positive Global Impact

Who knew that single-origin craft chocolate could do so much good? When you visit River-Sea Chocolates in Virginia, you’ll learn how mindful harvesting, ethical practices, and attention to detail can have an amazing impact on the local and global community. Moreover, the sweets created inside this chocolate factory in Chantilly, Virginia, are absolutely mouthwatering. By using high-quality ingredients, time-honed practices, and lots of artistry, the owners of this beloved chocolate store and cafe have created something truly remarkable. Enjoying this chocolate isn’t just a delicious experience, it’s also one that has major benefits to the community and is gentle on the environment. Curious to learn more? Here’s more on what makes this small business in Virginia so very special.

Welcome to River-Sea Chocolate Factory! Tucked away in Chantilly, Virginia, this incredible local business is one that belongs on your radar, whether you’re a chocolate enthusiast or simply love supporting mindful and eco-friendly businesses.

The story of River-Sea Chocolates began in the Amazon Basin, the homeland of Mariano D’Aguiar, and the place he met his wife Krissee. Passionate about the rainforest and its unique ecosystem, the couple opened River-Sea Chocolates in 2017 as a way to connect the rainforest to the local Virginia community.

Their bean-to-bar business model is a way to support the health of the Amazon rainforest. Harvesting cocoa is an eco-friendly practice that can improve the lives of local workers and provide an alternative to deforestation.

The moment you step inside River-Sea Chocolates, you’ll understand that every part of the business is intentional and mindful, from the quality of the cacao used to make the chocolate to respect shown for the environment and cacao harvesters.

In short, Mariano and Krissee are using their business as a way to support the environment. And just wait until you sample the product! As you can tell from the photos, each bar and truffle is a true work of art that tastes just as incredible as it looks.

Photographed below is one example of a specialty chocolate truffle with a ton of complexity. It's made from pea and elderberry white chocolate ganache encapsulated in organic milk chocolate.

When you visit the factory, you can learn all about the fascinating process of harvesting cacao and creating mouthwatering, quality chocolate.

In fact, there’s even a virtual tasting tour that allows you to sample five different chocolate bars from around the world, shipped right to your doorstep, while you’ll learn about the tasting notes of each. You’ll be a chocolate expert in no time!

To learn more about how River-Sea Chocolate supports the environment, you can watch the brief video below:

Have you ever visited River-Sea Chocolates in Virginia? What did you think of your experience there? We’d love to hear from you — be sure to share with us in the comments below.

You can find out more about River-Sea Chocolate Factory by visiting their official website. You can also follow River-Sea Chocolates on Facebook. Can’t wait to sample their delicious chocolate? Order some online and support this wonderful small business!

Address: River-Sea Chocolates Factory, 4520 Daly Dr Suite 100, Chantilly, VA 20151, USA