Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In Connecticut, According To The Farmers Almanac
The Farmers’ Almanac has just released their 2021-22 predictions for winter in Connecticut. Are you prepared for the season? Last year’s winter was a doozy. Areas like Bridgeport saw much higher-than-average snowfall. This winter is expected to see roughly average snowfall compared to usual. However, dramatic temperature swings are expected, particularly in the latter part of winter. Do you have your winter wear and firewood ready for the season? Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac is predicting for the upcoming winter in Connecticut.
