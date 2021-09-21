Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In Connecticut, According To The Farmers Almanac

Old psychiatric hospitals can be terrifying places. In the past, society didn’t have the kindest methods of dealing with people suffering from mental illness — many treatments now considered outdated (like lobotomies and electroshock therapy) were everyday occurrences. As a result, it isn’t uncommon for mental hospitals to be the subject of rumors of ghosts and spirits. If you believe in the paranormal, places that institutionalized the mentally ill for decades seem likely to be haunted, and Connecticut is not immune to such rumors. In the 1900s, the Constitution State was home to the infamous Norwich State Hospital. While most of the buildings associated with the hospital are now demolished, the area is said to be incredibly haunted. In fact, it’s not hard to imagine that spirits could still linger around the old grounds of Connecticut’s Norwich State Hospital…

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO