CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Stop And Smell Over 20,000 Roses At This Unique Garden In Louisiana

By Jackie Ann
Only In Louisiana
Only In Louisiana
 7 days ago

Sometimes a walk through nature is just what you need to recharge your batteries and get a fresh perspective. The American Rose Center in Shreveport has one of the most unique gardens in Louisiana, perfect for a casual stroll year-round. Go ahead and stop and smell the roses… that’s what this place is all about!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNJ54_0c4mY89P00
Nestled over in Shreveport, the American Rose Center sits on 118 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onWy6_0c4mY89P00
Home to the national headquarters of the American Rose Society, the American Rose Center is the largest park dedicated to roses in the country!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bjOIw_0c4mY89P00
The tranquil space is just perfect for a quiet and casual stroll.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ek1il_0c4mY89P00
As you walk along the paths, your walkway will be illuminated by a colorful splash of thousands of roses.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uq3I5_0c4mY89P00
You'll see thousands of roses in bloom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqBtI_0c4mY89P00
And you may even spot some colorful flowers outside of all the roses!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcNJI_0c4mY89P00
From wide open spaces...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gGRUa_0c4mY89P00
...to cozy nooks that seem enchanted, The American Rose Center has plenty of spots to explore.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39429o_0c4mY89P00
Find yourself a bench and stop and smell the roses!

Find more information on their website, including a listing of all the varietals of roses grown in the gardens as well as home-growing tips and tricks so you can start your very own rose garden! And don’t forget to give them a follow on Facebook too, so you never miss out on any special events.

If you’ve ever visited the American Rose Center, share your experience with us in the comments below!

Address: American Rose Center, 8877 Jefferson Paige Rd, Shreveport, LA 71119, USA

Louisiana native. Crafty. Lover of all things comedy, photography, and travel related. Feel free to email me at jsutherlin@onlyinyourstate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Louisiana

Southern Cuisine Never Tasted As Good As It Does From Big Momma’s In Louisiana

Fried chicken, butter beans, creamed spinach… there’s nothing quite like sitting down to a home-cooked meal full of southern staples. When you don’t want to fire up your own kitchen, there’s one restaurant in Louisiana that’s serving up homestyle meals just as good as grandma used to make, and it’s worthy of a road trip […] The post Southern Cuisine Never Tasted As Good As It Does From Big Momma’s In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Louisiana

There’s A Found Objects Museum In Louisiana And It’s Full Of Fascinating Oddities, Artifacts, And More

Abita Springs is a picturesque little town in St. Tammany Parish that’s ideal for a fun day trip. Not only does the Tammany Trace run right through it, but the town is home to several scrumptious restaurants, like the Abita Springs Cafe and the Abita Brew Pub, home to Louisiana’s favorite beer. Abita Springs is also home to what might just be the most unique museum in Louisiana, and it’s certainly one you’ll never forget.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Louisiana Costs $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Picture a place so secluded, you feel like you’re a million miles away from it all. A place where time slows down, where you can tune in to the symphony of sounds from nature and appreciate the little things life has to offer. Sounds delightful, right? Well, there’s a perfect little campground with some of […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Louisiana Costs $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

Get Lost In These 4 Awesome Corn Mazes In Louisiana This Fall

Fall in Louisiana means that it’s time to gather up the family and go out for a fun day in the country. Check out these five corn mazes where you’ll have more fun getting lost than you ever imagined! These are some of the best corn mazes in Louisiana, so be sure to bump them […] The post Get Lost In These 4 Awesome Corn Mazes In Louisiana This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Only In Louisiana

You Can Walk Through A World Heritage Site At Poverty Point In Louisiana

Located in northeastern Louisiana, Poverty Point is one of the most historic attractions in the entire state. Built between 1700 and 1100 BC, there’s a lot of fascinating history behind this ancient architectural wonder, and it’s worth a day trip exploring the area. For more information, visit the Poverty Point website. If you’ve ever been […] The post You Can Walk Through A World Heritage Site At Poverty Point In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

For The Best Louisiana Food, Pamela’s Bayou In A Bowl Is A No-Brainer

There’s nothing better than sitting down to a home-cooked meal, but you don’t always have the time to make something from scratch. When the urge to splurge on a hearty meal strikes, Pamela’s Bayou in a Bowl is a no-brainer. Just be sure to come hungry because the portions are very generous! Be sure to […] The post For The Best Louisiana Food, Pamela’s Bayou In A Bowl Is A No-Brainer appeared first on Only In Your State.
RESTAURANTS
Only In Louisiana

Get Away From It All Along The Nature Trails At The Black Bayou National Wildlife Refuge In Louisiana

When you’re looking for a tranquil spot where you can get away from it all, the Black Bayou National Wildlife Refuge is just the ticket. Nestled around a 1,700-acre lake, this untouched beauty features ample fishing, birdwatching, and canoeing opportunities, making it a nature lover’s paradise. The trails in particular are worthy of a day trip, so lace up your boots and get ready for an adventure through some of the most beautiful natural scenery in northern Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

Enjoy A Deliciously Perfect Southern-Creole Brunch At Atchafalaya In New Orleans

Whether you’re celebrating something special or just looking for something to pair your Bloody Mary with, brunch is always a good idea. There are plenty of incredible brunch spots in the city, but few compare to this one timeless eatery where you’ll find a menu full of incredible brunch dishes. They also have some popular Bloody Marys, too! Let’s check it out:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Garden#Photography#Roses#The American Rose Center#La 71119
Only In Louisiana

Explore over 5 Miles Of Trails At The Scenic Walter B Jacobs Park In Louisiana

There are some places that are just so beautiful, they take your breath away, and the Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Park in Louisiana is one of them. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to spend an afternoon surrounded by nature, or you’ve got the whole family in tow in search of an educational adventure, this peaceful park is just the ticket. It’s the perfect time of year to lace up those sneakers and hit the trails, and this park has five miles of trails to explore. Let’s check it out:
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Louisiana

Louisiana isn’t known for the beautiful displays of fall colors that our northern friends experience, but that doesn’t mean we don’t still see the leaves change colors. Believe it or not, Louisiana does have some beautiful fall foliage, you just need to know when and where to look. The folks over at Smoky Mountains have […] The post The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

Explore The Paranormal Side Of New Orleans With A Visit To The Haunted Museum

New Orleans has long been known as one of the most haunted cities in America. Between our cobblestone streets and above-ground cemeteries, many believe that spirits continue to linger on well past their expiration date. You certainly don’t have to travel very far to hear a ghost story or two in New Orleans, but there’s one museum in the Crescent City where you can wander through countless paranormal displays and maybe even connect with a spirit yourself.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Only In Louisiana

Treat Yourself To A Mountain Of Mac And Cheese At Rocky And Carlos Near New Orleans

Comfort food is always a good idea, and the pinnacle of comfort food is 100% macaroni and cheese. From the moment you tasted it as a child, you were hooked, and whether you still make yours from a box or you’ve created your own unique recipe, nothing hits the spot quite like a hearty bowl of macaroni and cheese. Of course, if you really want to splurge, head over to one certain restaurant near New Orleans that’s known for having some truly epic portions of macaroni and cheese. We always tell you to come hungry when we feature restaurants, but this time we mean it because you’ve got a mountain of macaroni and cheese coming your way.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Only In Louisiana

This Dreamy Road Trip Will Take You To The Best Fall Foliage In All Of Louisiana

Louisiana has some incredible fall foliage, you just need to know where to find it. According to the experts at the Smoky Mountains, Louisiana won’t see peak fall foliage until the end of October or early November, and then it’s the perfect time to get outdoors and head to these locations to see the spectacular […] The post This Dreamy Road Trip Will Take You To The Best Fall Foliage In All Of Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Rayne Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Louisiana

Exploring Louisiana’s small towns is an excellent way to really see the heart and soul of the Pelican State. Next time your adventurous spirit revs up, consider planning a trip to Rayne, Louisiana. This quirky little town is packed with interesting sights to see, delicious restaurants to dine at, and more. Have you ever visited […] The post One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Rayne Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

The Historic Myrtle Plantation In Louisiana Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

From Oak Alley’s majestic oak-lined entry to the vibrant colors of the San Francisco Plantation, every plantation in Louisiana has a distinct claim to fame. The Myrtles Plantation is no different, though it may not be one you’re wanting to dive into, since it’s known to be one of the most haunted plantations in the […] The post The Historic Myrtle Plantation In Louisiana Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

One Of The Oldest Delis In New Orleans Will Take You Straight To Sandwich Heaven

New Orleans sure does know how to make a sandwich, we just call them po’boys. If you like stuff between bread, there’s one iconic sandwich that you absolutely need to try, and that’s the muffuletta. When you’re in the mood for one of these massive sandwiches, it’s best to go straight to the source, and that’s Central Grocery. Come hungry, because muffulettas are known to be comically large! Let’s check it out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Only In Louisiana

The Backbone Trail In Louisiana Takes You From Forests to Vista Views And Back

Sprawled out across seven parishes in Louisiana, the Kisatchie National Forest is a nature lover’s paradise. Louisiana’s only National Forest features over 600,000 acres of rolling hills, longleaf pines, and beautiful forested terrain that is broken up into five Ranger Districts across central and northern Louisiana. There are countless primitive trails throughout the forest, but […] The post The Backbone Trail In Louisiana Takes You From Forests to Vista Views And Back appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

Only In Louisiana

4K+
Followers
574
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Louisiana is for people who LOVE the Pelican State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy