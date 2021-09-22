Stop And Smell Over 20,000 Roses At This Unique Garden In Louisiana
Sometimes a walk through nature is just what you need to recharge your batteries and get a fresh perspective. The American Rose Center in Shreveport has one of the most unique gardens in Louisiana, perfect for a casual stroll year-round. Go ahead and stop and smell the roses… that’s what this place is all about!
Find more information on their website, including a listing of all the varietals of roses grown in the gardens as well as home-growing tips and tricks so you can start your very own rose garden! And don’t forget to give them a follow on Facebook too, so you never miss out on any special events.
Address: American Rose Center, 8877 Jefferson Paige Rd, Shreveport, LA 71119, USA
