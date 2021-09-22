Stop And Smell Over 20,000 Roses At This Unique Garden In Louisiana

Sometimes a walk through nature is just what you need to recharge your batteries and get a fresh perspective. The American Rose Center in Shreveport has one of the most unique gardens in Louisiana, perfect for a casual stroll year-round. Go ahead and stop and smell the roses… that’s what this place is all about!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Nestled over in Shreveport, the American Rose Center sits on 118 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.

Home to the national headquarters of the American Rose Society, the American Rose Center is the largest park dedicated to roses in the country!

The tranquil space is just perfect for a quiet and casual stroll.

As you walk along the paths, your walkway will be illuminated by a colorful splash of thousands of roses.

You'll see thousands of roses in bloom.

And you may even spot some colorful flowers outside of all the roses!

From wide open spaces...

...to cozy nooks that seem enchanted, The American Rose Center has plenty of spots to explore.

Find yourself a bench and stop and smell the roses!

Find more information on their website, including a listing of all the varietals of roses grown in the gardens as well as home-growing tips and tricks so you can start your very own rose garden! And don’t forget to give them a follow on Facebook too, so you never miss out on any special events.

If you’ve ever visited the American Rose Center, share your experience with us in the comments below!

Address: American Rose Center, 8877 Jefferson Paige Rd, Shreveport, LA 71119, USA

Louisiana native. Crafty. Lover of all things comedy, photography, and travel related. Feel free to email me at jsutherlin@onlyinyourstate.com